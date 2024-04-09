7 Best lifestyle habits to learn from athletes

Athletes, renowned for their discipline and dedication, often possess lifestyle habits that contribute to their success on and off the field. These habits can also be valuable lessons for individuals seeking to improve their overall well-being.

From staying hydrated all day long to sleeping daily for almost 8-9 hours, athletes take great care when it comes to their body. Not only are they disciplined about such habits, but they are consistent with it too, thus leading to results.

Here we look at 7 lifestyle habits of athletes that contribute to their growth.

What are the 7 lifestyle habits to learn from athletes?

Regular training program

Balanced diet

Enough sleep and rest

Having the feeling of competition

Always doing a variety of things

Clearing up the mind

Consistent drinking of water

1) Regular traning program

Athletes have a consistent exercise program that makes physical activity a part of their daily routine. Regular physical activity is important for optimum health and performance, be it through training sessions, workouts, or practice sessions.

In a podcast with Tim Ferris in 2018, LeBron James revealed how he was consistent with his training routine:

"I’ve been very consistent with training my body, rehabbing my body, eating, having my body be very clean throughout this journey because I’ve always wanted to have a long career, or as long as I could be in this space."

By dedicating time for regular exercising, individuals can improve cardiovascular health, increase muscular strength and general energy levels, as well as build endurance.

2) Balanced diet

LeBron James, one of the most popular basket ball players of America, recognizes the need to consume balanced diets to ensure he gets adequate nutrients for his physiological needs throughout the day. The athlete revealed his diet to Tim Ferris during their 2018 conversation:

"Yesterday, I had an egg white omelet with smoked salmon and gluten-free pancakes with berries. That was my breakfast. For lunch, I had whole wheat pasta, salmon, and vegetables. And right before the game, I had a peanut butter and jelly sandwich."

He then continued:

"And at halftime, I had sliced apples with almond butter on top. Right after the game, Mike gave me a protein shake to put in my system right after. I downed that right after the game last night. And then for dinner, I had chicken parm with a rocket salad and a beautiful glass of cabernet."

He also added that he makes sure he takes meals containing lean proteins, whole grains carbohydrates, healthy fats, and diverse fruits and vegetables to meet his nutritional requirements and help him recover from an injury.

Nutrient-dense foods provide essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants necessary for muscle repair, immune function and sustained energy to athletes.

3) Enough sleep and rest

LeBron James also said he placed a lot of importance on getting his daily quota of 8-9 hours of sleep, adding that the time increases on days when he has to play. Resting is an important part of an athlete's life, since it allows them to recover after intense training sessions and is also beneficial in preventing injuries.

In an interview with CBS sport, he explained:

“Sleep is the most important thing when it comes to recovery. For my 13-year career, I’ve taken a nap for the most part every day and for sure on game days."

4) Having the feeling of competition

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a Swedish football player, said in an interview with GQ:

"I’m very competitive, so the more extreme and the more challenging, the better. I never turn down a challenge. My continued desire to play comes from that inability to ever give up, teamed with a desire to be a role model to the younger players on my team and kids in general."

When people struggle with the feeling of demotivation, they can surely use this competitive tip from Zlatan in order to feel a sense of motivation and keep going.

5) Always doing a variety of things

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also spoke about how he loved doing a variety of things and challenging himself. In the interview with GQ, he noted:

"I love to try out new things, to challenge myself as much as possible. As a kid I did many different sports at school – that’s very common in Sweden. Ball, racket, track, or field: I was in. I think I was meant to end up as an athlete.

Immersing oneself in different activities can help one manage difficult situations and feel more prepared for them.

6) Clearing up the mind

Serena Williams, an American tennis player, told CNBC in an interview:

"Something I do every day is [to] completely turn my brain off, which sounds weird but because I work so much between tennis and running my other properties—Serena Ventures and Serena Clothing. But it’s a lot so I just need to turn my brain off and not think about anything,”

In addition to this, Serena also said she practices meditation or watches a silly program to take her mind off of things.

To improve confidence, reduce anxiety, and enhance concentration in both sport as well as daily routines, it is important to embrace relaxation strategies.

7) Consistent drinking of water

Serena Williams also said she puts a lot of important on hydration. While speaking to CNBC, she revealed that she drinks atleast a gallon of water, adding:

"That is one thing that I make sure that I always do."

Athletes keep themselves properly hydrated all day by taking water regularly and replenishing any fluids lost during workouts so as to avoid dehydration.

Keeping a constant check on fluid intake levels, especially during extemely hot or dry weather is crucial, as it prevents dehydration.

Athletes display a number of lifestyle behaviors both on and off the field. To enhance overall wellness and improve their performance in different areas of life, one can include regular workouts, balanced dieting, enough sleep/recovery periods, regular challenges, organization strategies and constant taking of fluids as part of their everyday practice.