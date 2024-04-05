How to get rid of nose hair safely? Best option, benefits, and costs

Nose hairs are a normal part of facial hair and almost 90% of people have it. They help keep foreign matter, dust, allergens, and pollen out of the respiratory system. However, long hairs on the nose seem odd and it is good to get rid of them safely.

For many years now, people have used tools such as scissors to get rid of nose hair, but it is not necessarily safe. With modern technology and innovations, many other ways have been invented to remove nasal hairs.

4 safe ways to get rid of nose hair

1) Trimmer

New advanced tech trimmers are one of the safest ways to get rid of nose hair without any risk. They are precise and do not cut the hair very close to the skin which is a good thing because otherwise, it can cause irritation, dryness, inflamed follicles, and ingrown hairs.

High-quality nostril hair trimmers use hypoallergenic curved blades to trim nostril hair from the top and sides without irritating the skin. Some trimmers also feature dual-edge blade designs, which can trim the nose as well as ears and eyebrows.

Benefit: The main benefit of using this method is its convenience. Trimmers are easy to use and work on battery and are easy to clean.

Cost: Good quality trimmers for the nose are available on Amazon starting from $12 to $40.

2) Laser hair removal

Laser hair removal is another way to get rid of nose hair safely. It is an effective method to permanently reduce unwanted hair in the nose. The laser hair removal technique targets the edge of the nostrils by destroying the hair follicles, preventing regrowth. It is a good option to permanently stop hair growth in the nose with consistent use.

Benefits: The main benefit of this method is that it can permanently stop hair growth without any risk or side effects. However, it is important to be consistent with the method to get the desired result.

Cost: Laser hair removal costs around $100 to $800 depending on the type of treatment.

3) Waxing

It is one of the most trending ways to get rid of nose hair nowadays. It is a quick and effective way to remove nostril hair without much effort. Wax and sticks are all needed to remove all the hairs. It can be done at home or professionals can also help to do it.

Benefits: The benefit of waxing is that it can be done at home without requiring many costly products. It is easy to do and does not take much time. However, who do not have any first-hand experience it is better to first do it with the help of a professional.

Cost: At salons, it can be done for $25, and on Amazon waxing kits are available for between $24 to $40.

4) Trimming scissors

Scissors can be used for trimming. (Image via Pexels)

For decades, people have been using scissors for trimming nose hair, but with normal small scissors. However, now innovative scissors are on the market that are specially made for nostril hair trimming. These scissors have round tips for safety. They are easy to use and within just a few minutes hairs in the nose can be removed.

Benefit: These scissors are easily available and affordable. They are easy to use and quickly get rid of the hair without any risk.

Cost: On Amazon, these scissors are available for between $5 to $18.

Try these methods to get rid of nose hair safely. However, always remember to clean the tools after each use. If any skin irritation occurs, it is important to see a professional for help.