We all want to dazzle people with our bright and white smiles, but somewhere along the way, our pearly whites are not so white, and we may have to look at teeth whitening strips. Be it coffee, wine, or the sheer passage of time, our teeth bear the brunt of it.

Going to the dentist for whitening treatment is always an option, but it’s going to burn a hole in your pocket. The good news is that you now have at-home options such as whitening kits, whitening pens, whitening toothpastes, and mouthwashes, but there’s nothing to beat tried-and-tested whitening strips.

Crest 3D and six other best teeth whitening strips for a dazzling smile

1) Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit

Crest Whitening Strips (image via Amazon)

Highly recommended by Walter Wang, a dentist at Tend Wall Street, these whitening strips from Crest work beautifully. They not only bleach stains but also adhere to your teeth without slipping. Easy and safe to use, they contain hydrogen peroxide, and you will see visible results in a matter of weeks. It's no wonder it got the distinction of being one of the best whitening kits by the GH Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab.

40 strips are available for $66 on Ulta Beauty.

2) Persmax Teeth Whitening Strips Kit

Persmax Whitening Strips (image via Amazon)

This is the product for you if you are looking for a great price without compromising on efficacy. It contains 6 percent hydrogen peroxide and does the job of whitening your teeth without causing pain or sensitivity. These whitening strips can be applied easily and have a good grip. A color chart is included in the kit, so you can track your progress.

28 strips are available for $14 on Amazon.

3) Snow The Magic Strips

Snow Teeth Whitening Strips (image via Amazon)

These dissolvable strips are ideal if you are on the go. As they dissolve in your mouth, you are saved from dealing with a messy removal. They are easy to use, don’t irritate the gums or teeth, and are extremely refreshing. It has a minty flavor that most users find pleasant. Its only drawback is that it’s pricier than many other similar products.

28 strips are available for $41 at Amazon.

4) Burst Teeth Whitening Strip Kit

Burst Teeth Whitening Strips (image via Amazon)

Packed with the goodness of aloe vera, coconut oil, and xylitol, these whitening strips adhere well to the teeth and don’t cause tingling teeth or aching gums. Hydrogen peroxide tackles stubborn stains over a 7-day course of 15 minutes at a time. They are fast and easy to apply, and they come with six extra strips for touch-ups. Its effect is subtle, so it may not work well for severe staining or discoloration.

20 strips are available for $28 on Amazon.

5) Moon Dissolving Whitening Strips

Moon Teeth Whitening Strips (image via Amazon)

These innovative whitening strips have a dissolving agent, which makes them gradually disappear after application. Its refreshing peppermint flavor makes it a pleasant experience, and stains disappear in just a few weeks. No mess is involved, and the Elixir X blend of antioxidants and whitening ingredients whitens teeth within 2 weeks.

56 strips are available for $40 on Amazon.

6) iSmile Teeth Whitening Strips Kit

iSmile Teeth Whitening Strips (image via Amazon)

You can say goodbye to heavy stains with these whitening strips that contain hydrogen peroxide, coconut oil, and mint oil. They are just great for extremely sensitive teeth and are completely painless. They are simple and easy to apply, whitening the teeth by about 3 to 4 shades. The kit comes with extra strips for convenient touch-ups.

44 strips are available for $45 on Amazon.

7) Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (image via Amazon)

Available in yummy mint, peach, and coconut flavors, Zimba teeth whitening strips grip the enamel securely and don’t slip. Visible results are evident during the 2-week treatment period. These cruelty-free strips do a great job, but if you have sensitive teeth, you might find them a little uncomfortable.

28 strips are available for $20 on Amazon.

There are many options to choose from when it comes to whitening teeth, such as professional dental treatments and over-the-counter whitening products. Your dental health is also important, so regular flossing, brushing, and dental cleanings are a must. Also, it’s best to avoid anything that is staining, like wine, coffee, and smoking. But we are sure that these seven best whitening strips will get the job done for you.