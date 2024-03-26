8 Best Nail Designs To Try In Summer 2024

Nail designs are a multipurpose piece of jewelry that adds flair and individuality to an outfit. Some of the popular nail designs for the summer of 2024 include florals, metallic accents, neon explosion and more. These designs capture the lively essence of this season while bringing a sense of nature and brilliant hues to fingertips.

Ranging from delicate petals to dramatic blossoms, these nail designs are sure to leave an impression, whether it's for a summer wedding or a beach party.

8 Best summer nail designs to look out for

Nail designs can speak volumes about one's personality and sense of style. It can also boost self-esteem and give an outfit a unique touch. Hence, Sportskeeda has listed some of the best nail designs for summer 2024:

Watercolor Dreamscapes

Neon Explosion

French Manicure

Sunflower Design

3D Florals

Metallic Accents

Negative Space

Neon French with Floral Pattern

1) Watercolor Dreamscapes

For those who appreciate delicate beauty, watercolor wash method creates an ideal canvas for floral creation. Consider a palette of soft, subdued pinks, blues, and lavenders used in a subtle manner and set the dreamy scenic view with fragile blossoms like forget-me-nots or lilies.

2) Neon Swirl

During the hot and humid summer months, one may easily embrace their nails with a neon swirl. Opt for bold fuchsias, lime greens, and tangerines bloom on the nails, expertly fashioned into beautiful, modern flowers. This style is ideal for individuals who want to make an impression with a pop of colors.

3) French Manicure

An attractive summertime touch can easily be added to the basic French manicure. Instead of the traditional crisp white tips, paint little clusters of flowers in delicate pastel tones, or with metallic accents. It is suitable for anyone who is looking for seasonal elegance for nail art.

4) Sunflower Design

With their vibrant yellow petals, sunflowers are synonymous with cheerful summers. These radiant blooms encompass joy, warmth, and optimism, making them a noteworthy nail layout for this season.

To incorporate this style, start making a yellow base on nails, and then add the black colored dots to indicate the center seeds. Make petals with a little brush and the nail design is ready to make a statement for the party.

5) 3D Florals

3D floral designs are creative options that can improve the appearance of nails by adding textured and intricate dimension. It can be achieved by meticulously sculpting small flowers, such as roses or sunflowers, using acrylic or gel paint.

This style is a perfect for those who use jelly nail art to express themselves or stand out at significant occasions.

6) Metallic Accents

Add a dash of sophistication by incorporating metallic accents into the floral manicure. Paint flower centers in gleaming gold or silver, or create delicate metallic vines that weave between the blooms. This unexpected touch to nail design can elevate even a casual floral canvas.

7) Negative Space

Negative space is a modern technique in which one can leave gaps while applying paint to make the natural nail underneath visible. This negative space can be used to create the silhouette of a flower.

Paint the flower's middle and a few key details like outlines of petals, leaving some parts of the nail untouched. It is great option for those opting for a minimalist appearance, with a focal point on clean lines.

8) Neon French with Floral Pattern

Neon French tip nail art is well-known for its vibrant and lively aesthetics. The tiny floral accent on one nail, along with French pattern on tips, creates the appropriate balance of subtlety and boldness. This nail design is apt for those who want to make a statement without going overboard.

With a little creativity, these inspiring nail designs like stone nails, can turn fingertips into blooming masterpieces. These designs not only capture the essence of summer, but also highlight one's individual fashion sense.