8 Facial exercises to combat skin aging

Facial exercises, often referred to as "facial workouts," entail a series of movements meticulously designed to target and rejuvenate the muscles of the face. This method is not about achieving physical flexibility but rather about revitalizing the facial appearance.

As the aging process takes its toll, it tends to lose firmness and elasticity, leading to the development of wrinkles and sagging. Facial exercises reduce these effects by stimulating facial muscles, enhancing blood circulation, and promoting an overall sense of relaxation.

While the scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of facial exercises continues to evolve, proponents of this practice assert a range of potential benefits. These may include the smoothing of wrinkles and fine lines, toned and plumped cheeks, and tightened skin along the neck and jawline —a phenomenon similar to the relaxation achieved through traditional yoga practices.

The following article will focus on exploring eight specific facial exercises designed to combat skin aging. With these gentle yet purposeful routines in your daily regimen, you may uncover a natural and holistic approach to preserving your youthful and radiant complexion.

Facial exercises you should try to reduce skin aging

1) Wink n’ Hold

Thinking of an easy facial exercise to start with? Here's one. Wink n’ Hold is a facial exercise designed to combat lines and wrinkles in the under-eye region.

Here are the steps:

Begin by partially closing your eyes, as if you're winking.

Hold this partial wink for one second, ensuring that you engage all the muscles around the eye.

Slowly release the wink.

Repeat this exercise 20-25 times in a single set. It's important not to overdo it; once a day is sufficient.

2) Eye-Toning

Puffy eyes can affect how you look, and people keep trying different products to get rid of eye bags. Eye-toning exercises are excellent for addressing droopy eyelids, crow's feet, eye bags, and puffiness.

Follow these steps:

Place your index and middle fingers in a 'V' formation on your eyes.

Press and hold down both middle fingers together at the inner corner of the eyebrows.

Simultaneously, apply pressure to the outer edges of your eyebrows with your index fingers.

Look up at the ceiling and raise the lower eyelids upwards to create a strong squint, then relax.

Repeat this move at least six more times, and conclude the set by squeezing your eyes shut tightly for 10 seconds.

3) Cheekbone Lift

Cheekbones matter when it comes to your entire face structure. If you desire well-defined cheekbones, the cheekbone lift exercise can help you achieve that look.

The steps you have to follow:

Join your index and middle fingers and place them over each cheekbone.

Gently lift the skin until it feels slightly tight.

Form an oval 'O' shape with your mouth; you'll feel resistance in your cheek muscles.

Hold this lift for five seconds.

Repeat these steps for 10-15 sets to enhance your cheekbone definition.

4) Brow Raiser

Facial exercises can fix your eyebrows as well and prevent them from drooping as the skin starts aging. The brow-raising exercise helps lift and maintain your eyebrows in a youthful position.

Follow these steps:

Stick your index and middle fingers together.

Place your fingers just above your eyebrows and gently push the skin down.

Make your brows go up and down while adding tension with your fingers pushing down.

Repeat this exercise for six sets, with 10 eyebrow raises and drops in each set.

5) Cheek Plumping

Among so many facial exercises, cheek plumping is one of the easiest exercises you should go with. These exercises are really easy and can help you achieve supple and youthful-looking skin.

Steps to follow:

Begin by smiling as widely as you can.

Press down on the folds between your nose and lips with your fingertips.

Lift the cheek muscles while pressing down to create resistance.

Continue this exercise for two to three minutes, taking well-spaced breaks. This will help strengthen your cheek muscles.

6) Forehead Fine-Tuning

Stress and constant wincing can lead to wrinkles on the forehead, which can tell upon your entire appearance. The forehead fine-tuning exercise can help smooth out these fine lines.

Here are the steps to follow:

Keep your forehead relaxed.

Widen your eyes as much as possible to create a surprised expression.

Repeat this exercise 8-10 times throughout the day to combat forehead wrinkles.

7) Cheek Squeeze

Additional fat around the jawline does not look appealing. The cheek squeeze exercise can sculpt your face and reduce flabbiness, giving you a slimmer appearance.

Follow these steps:

Start by tilting your head backward.

Push your chin forward, being careful not to strain your neck.

Suck your cheeks in and create a "fish face" without biting your lips or tongue.

Repeat this exercise for 10-15 sets, holding the "fish face" for five seconds in each round.

8) Double-chin workout

Double chin is a common issue, and it is curable with proper facial exercises. To address a double chin, perform these quick facial exercises to tone your neck, chin, and jaw area.

Steps to follow:

Stand or sit up straight, choosing a comfortable position.

Look straight toward the ceiling and tilt your head backward.

Keep your head still, and touch your tongue to the roof of your mouth. It will add slight contraction of the neck muscles.

Release gradually and bring your chin back to its normal position.

Repeat this movement in sets of five, with each set lasting about 25-30 seconds while holding the tongue position.

Facial exercises offer a natural and non-invasive approach to combating skin aging. Practicing exercises such as "Wink n' Hold" for under-eye lines, "Eye-toning" to address various eye concerns, and "Cheekbone lift" to define and enhance cheekbones, you can target specific areas of concern.

Exercises like the "Brow Raiser" and "Cheek Squeeze" also help maintain youthful features and sculpt the face. "Cheek plumping" and "Forehead fine-tuning" promote supple, wrinkle-free skin. Lastly, the "Double-chin workout" targets the neck and chin areas.

Consistent practice of these exercises can lead to improved muscle tone, reduced sagging, and a more youthful appearance, all without resorting to invasive treatments.