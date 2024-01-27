9 plants that are good for skin care: How to use and DIY recipes explored

Many fail to consider nature's most straightforward yet efficacious skin care remedies for radiant, healthy skin. Throughout history, beauty regimens have incorporated beneficial plants for the skin, which provide many benefits, including healing and hydration.

They offer an organic and environmentally friendly approach to skincare, establishing them as a vital component of any skin care regimen. One can optimize the health and aesthetic appeal of the skin by incorporating these plants into their skincare regimens, thereby capitalizing on their inherent qualities.

Gaining knowledge on how to use these plants efficiently is essential. This article provides do-it-yourself recipes for incorporating nine extraordinary plants with beneficial properties into daily skincare routines. Because each plant offers distinct advantages, they are valuable additions to any skin care regimen.

Explore more about the plants that are good for skin care

1) Aloe Vera: A soothing hydrating agent

The growing acceptance of the healing, moisturizing, and comforting properties of Aloe Vera has become a noticeable trend. Minerals considered advantageous for the epidermis, including magnesium and potassium, are present in them, along with vitamins A, C, E, and B12. They are particularly effective on sunburns, minor lesions, and dried skin.

Usage: Directly apply the fresh gel extracted from the Aloe Vera leaf to the skin for calming hydration. Used daily, it functions as a potent emollient and treats irritated skin.

You only need two tablespoons of Aloe Vera gel, one teaspoon of organic honey, and a few droplets of lemon juice. Just five minutes and one can create a do-it-yourself hydrating masque. Followed by 15 to 20 minutes, cleanse the compound.

2) Lavender: The calming balancer

Lavender is recognized for its calming essence and capacity to restore equilibrium to the oil production of the epidermis. Its antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties make it an effective remedy for acne, erythema reduction, and skin irritation.

Usage: Apply topically a mixture of lavender essential oil and a carrier oil, such as jojoba or almond oil, containing a few droplets each. The tranquil properties of this product make it highly suitable for evening use.

Combine a few droplets of lavender oil with distilled water to create a do-it-yourself face mist. Before bed, gently mist onto the face for a midday revitalization or a calming effect.

3) Green Tea: A resource for antioxidants

Green tea contains antioxidants that prevent premature aging and free radical damage to the epidermis. Furthermore, its anti-inflammatory characteristics render it highly effective in mitigating inflammation and erythema.

Usage: To diminish puffiness and dark circles, excellent green tea sachets may be directly applied to the skin, focusing on the area beneath the eyes.

To make a calming face mask, steep green tea leaves in honey and combine the resulting mixture. Before rinsing with lukewarm water, wait for around twenty minutes.

4) Chamomile: Savior for irritated skin

Challenging and sensitive skin may experience relief from chamomile's anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Anti-allergic reactions, rosacea, and eczema symptoms may be reduced.

Usage: Apply chilled chamomile tea to the skin for a mild toner. Adding a carrier oil with chamomile oil can reduce irritation and provide a soothing effect to your skin.

Strain the liquid obtained by steeping chamomile flowers in boiling water for a facial wash. Blend this liquid with a few droplets of chamomile essential oil and castile soap.

5) Rose: Improves Hydration

Roses aid in pH balance and provide hydration to the epidermis. Their astringent properties help in inflammation reduction and pore tightening.

Usage: Rosewater functions admirably as a cosmetic toner. Rose oil can be incorporated into a daily moisturizer for an additional hydration boost.

Rosewater created at home can be utilized as a toner or face mist by simmering rose petals in distilled water.

6) Witch hazel: Works in skin-tightening

Witch hazel is a natural ingredient used in good-quality skin care products. Also, this can reduce inflammation, smoothen your skin, and treat open pores.

Usage: Witch hazel can stop sebum production and successfully treat acne-prone skin after thoroughly cleansing.

A witch hazel toner is useful when mixed with tea tree oil and aloe vera extract for the toner.

7) Calendula: Good for all skin conditions.

Calendula comes with certain restorative components that can work for healing wounds, injuries, and any skin irritations.

Usage: Apply calendula-infused oils or moisturizers directly to the skin to reduce inflammation.

Alternately, calendula petals can be steeped in a carrier oil such as olive or almond oil to produce a do-it-yourself remedy for soothing and restoring irritated or dry skin.

8) Lemon Balm: A Natural Skin Enhancer

Lemon balm is a versatile herb with beneficial compounds like ferulic acid and caffeine. It thrives in warm weather conditions, growing thicker with each cut.

Usage: Extracting its oil or using the leaves can serve various purposes, from skincare to mental health. The oil can be used to combat sun damage and repel mosquitoes. Leaves can be steeped as tea or chewed for mental wellness.

To rejuvenate skin cells, incorporate dried lemon balm into toners, masks, or moisturizers. It's also a gentle cleanser, ideal for sensitive skin to remove dirt and oil effectively.

9) Mint: The Skin Refresher

Mint is known for its richness in salicylic acid, an excellent exfoliant for clearing skin cells and pores. It contains Vitamin A and healthy fats, reducing oil production while strengthening skin tissue.

Usage: Mint grows rapidly, especially in moist conditions, and requires regular watering. Harvesting leaves regularly promotes its growth.

Mint can be ingested as a tea or chewed for digestive relief. Its essential oil can be applied to the scalp for hair growth and used to repel bugs when applied to the skin.

Experimenting with these homemade remedies using plants that are good for the skin can enhance the overall appearance of your face. However, it's essential to emphasize that personalized skincare routines yield the most effective results, so feel free to try different plants and combinations to find what works best for you.