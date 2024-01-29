Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Foundation Stick review: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Foundation Stick has revolutionized traditional foundation with its easy-to-use formula and easy-to-carry packaging. The brand came out with its Skin Enhancing Tint in 2021, which didn’t do well. The term used by those with oily skin for this tint was ‘intimidating.’ Considering this feedback, Ami Colé decided to create a complexion stick suitable for all skin types.

This foundation stick comes packed in a sleek black tube small enough to fit in a purse and is a perfect travel companion. It can be bought at Sephora or the Ami Colé website for $29 for an 8-gram/0.28-ounce stick. The reason for deciding on a stick was its convenience, accessibility, and the fact that it could be used on the go. At $29, most users feel it is well worth its price, considering its beautiful finish and convenient portable packaging.

Shade swatches (image via Ami Colé)

What led to Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Foundation Stick's hype

We have always seen foundation shades ranging from the lightest to the darkest, but Ami Colé reversed the order in their commitment to the Black community, and their 14 shades range from the darkest to the lightest. The shades may not seem too many, but the brand swears that they did their homework and there’s a shade for everyone. It was also felt that the current stick foundations tended to be too red or yellow, which didn’t sit well on the skin. Accordingly, Ami Colé went with a flexible formula to blend with various undertones.

A shade for everyone (image via Ami Colé)

Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Foundation Stick is convenient and enhances the skin with a natural blurred soft-focus finish. It boasts a breathable and buildable formula that melts seamlessly into the skin, giving undetectable coverage. Its lightweight formula sits well on the skin. It’s long-lasting, easy to blend and can be touched up conveniently whenever you want.

Its soft, butter texture glides on the skin and dries down to a light, powdery finish. The finish is slightly matte and does a perfect job of covering dark spots and smoothening the complexion. A little goes a long way, and some users felt that all it needed was three swipes for a sheer-to-medium finish. It pairs well with other products and blends with a brush for a seamless finish.

The Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Foundation Stick is enriched with potent African ingredients, including baobab seed extract, hibiscus flower extract, and shea butter, which is an emollient packed with vitamin A, vitamin E, and vitamin F that gives a softer look to the skin, keeping it nourished and hydrated.

Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Foundation Stick is versatile and reliable whether you are going for the full makeup look in front of your mirror or touching up your makeup while on the go. It is great for concealing blemishes and the redness caused by rosacea so that the skin looks flawless. It's convenience, and the fact that it caters to every skin type is its USP.

Ami Colé Skin Enhancing Foundation Stick offers full coverage with a natural finish and stays put through all weather conditions without running or drying out the skin. This brand has done its homework well with a shade for everyone and a flawless finish.