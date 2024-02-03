Benefits of Hemp seed oil for hair explored

Hemp seed oil is a magic elixir for the hair. The oil is dark green and is extracted by cold-pressing hemp seeds. Additionally, hemp seed oil is different from hash oil, even though the two are often confused for the same product. Hash oil is extracted from the cannabis flower and has properties distinct from hemp seed oil.

TikTok boasts multiple videos of beauty influencers showcasing progress in hair growth and hair health by using hemp seed oil. The primary benefit of this oil, which makes it suitable for most people, is its ability to thrive in all kinds of weather.

Hemp seed-derived oil protects one's tresses from the heat of styling tools and nourishes the hair in the winter months when hair tends to become dull and dry.

Hemp seed oil promotes hair growth: Benefits of the oil for the tresses explored

One can simply use hemp seed-derived oil on their hair by massaging it into the scalp and tips. One can also apply a few drops of the oil after a hair wash to style the tresses effectively with minimal heat damage.

A clinical examination showcased a positive response of patients with hemp seed-derived oil treatment for hair, wherein patients showcased a moderate to mild response to the oil for hair growth.

Moreover, hemp seed-derived oil is rich in polyunsaturated Omega-6 and Omega-3 fatty acids, which some experts claim is the perfect ratio. The presence of these fatty acids contributes to hair health benefits like:

Strengthening the hair: Hemp seed-derived oil has hair-strengthening properties that enhance hair elasticity. It reduces the risk of breakage by enhancing its resilience. The oil comprises proteins that promote hair strength and fortify hair strands, which reduces split ends in the long run.

Hydration: The oil is enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids, which hydrate and moisturize the tresses by keeping dryness at bay. The hair oil makes tresses manageable as well.

Enhances hair growth: Regularly massaging the scalp with hemp seed oil improves blood circulation in the scalp and promotes hair growth by nourishing the hair follicles.

Enhances scalp health: Hemp seed-derived oil has moisturizing benefits that reduce dryness and itching of the scalp, thereby reducing dandruff-like issues. Moreover, the oil smoothens hair cuticles and offers a natural shine to the tresses.

Offers protection: Rich in antioxidants and minerals, hemp seed-derived oil improves the vitality of the tresses. It makes hair more manageable by reducing tangles and frizz. It also reduces the damage caused by mechanical hair styling tools.

Product recommendations for hemp seed oil for hair growth

1) Hair Chemist Castor and Hemp Pro-Growth Hair Oil ($9.99):

An ideal blend of castor and hemp seed-derived oil, the Hair Chemist hair oil soothes a dry and itchy scalp and combines the properties of two nutrient-rich hair oils to promote hair growth.

2) Difeel Hemp HairOil ($8.43):

Difeel's hair oil comprises a unique blend of hemp seed oil along with olive, rosemary, peppermint, lavender, and coconut oil that offer hair growth and easy manageability benefits.

3) Velona Hemp Seed Oil ($7.69):

This is a 100% natural and pure carrier oil that strengthens brittle ends and promotes hair growth. Velona's hemp seed-derived oil targets dryness, dandruff, and itchiness on the scalp as well.

So far, hemp seed-derived oil has been used in Ayurvedic and ancient Chinese beauty practices as one of the most effective methods of enhancing hair growth and hair health.

Beauty enthusiasts seeking natural remedies for hair growth can try using hemp seed-derived oil for improved hair texture.