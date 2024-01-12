Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque review: How to use, price, benefits, and other details explored

Hair masks have become the new self-care product for beauty enthusiasts, and the Mielle rosemary mint strengthening hair masque is currently one of the most popular products in the haircare arena.

It is a deep, moisturizing hair masque that offers the tresses some tender, loving care as it is infused with mentha oil, coconut oil, and rosemary. The Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque promises to deliver strength and deep moisture to the hair, along with fulfilling the hair’s need for hydration and nourishment.

This cruelty-free, biotin-infused hair masque retails for $9.99 on the Mielle Organics official website and is available on other retail platforms like Ulta Beauty and Beauty Bay as well.

Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque offers the goodness of natural ingredients

Mielle Organics is a black-owned haircare brand that believes in using healthy, natural ingredients specific to each hair type. Their range of products comprises hair oil, hair masks, and shampoos that are curated with natural ingredients to meet one’s haircare needs. Additionally, the brand is known for effective haircare products at an affordable price range.

The founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez, used her knowledge and experience in the healthcare arena to launch nourishing and effective haircare products that are devoid of ingredients that disrupt the body’s natural balance.

The Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque is designed to give the tresses extra love and care with a nutrient-rich formula. The hair mask consists of natural and organic ingredients like:

Rosemary oil: Several studies show that rosemary oil has similar effects to the hair growth substance minoxidil. Hence, this ingredient aids hair growth and speeds up cell turnover.

This ingredient reduces dryness and dandruff. It prevents itching and flakiness and helps the scalp stay moisturized. Ginger root oil: Ginger root oil prevents graying of hair and hair loss. Additionally, this organic ingredient boosts blood circulation in the scalp, promoting hair growth.

Apart from hair-enriching ingredients, the brand has used ethylhexylglycerin as a preservative, which is non-harmful and derived from glycerin. It ensures that the hair remains hydrated after using the mask.

Mielle Organics recommends pairing the hair mask with the brand’s Rosemary Mint Hair Strengthening Shampoo ($10.99). The shampoo is infused with biotin and is a scalp-tingling formula that nourishes and cleanses dry and brittle tresses.

The steps to using the Mielle rosemary mint hair masque are to massage the product into the hair from the roots to the tips after shampooing and to let the mask rest in the hair for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse thoroughly.

The Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque smells of fragrant oils and woodsy rosemary that leave the hair smelling refreshing and looking salon-treated with every use.

So far, beauty enthusiasts seem to be loving the product, with reviews like:

“I tried the shampoo and mask for the first time and wow my hair hasn't been this manageable and soft in a long time and after I was done there was barely any shedding so I would say these products are great.”

Ideal for most hair types with dryness and lack of shine as their concerns, the Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque is a must-try budget haircare investment.