3 Best Adidas wireless earbuds to try in 2024

The design and robust performance of the Adidas Wireless Earbuds make them one-of-a-kind choices. These earbuds, made especially for athletes and others leading active lifestyles, are getting more popular in the highly competitive market. Adidas creates earbuds that deliver exceptional audio quality and enhance athletic performance by fusing sports technology with user-centric features.

As per the brand website, users love the quality and performance of Adidas wireless earbuds as they are well-made, last a long time, and sound great. Adidas manufactures various varieties of wireless earbuds for different sports. To put it in easy words, they have something for everyone, from casual music listeners to professionals in sports.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Top 3 Adidas Wireless Earbuds to enhance your audio experience

Among the many brands available on the market, the three best Adidas wireless earbuds will improve your listening experience in 2024. These include:

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 True Wireless Earbuds

Adidas FWD-02 Sport True Wireless Earbuds

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless Earbuds

1) Adidas Z.N.E. 01 True Wireless Earbuds

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 True Wireless Earbuds (Image via Adidas)

As described on the brand website, the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 True Wireless Earbuds are made to provide a seamless music experience and are great for both everyday use and workouts. These Adidas wireless earbuds look good and ensure staying in place no matter how hard you work out.

The long-lasting silicone and plastic that goes into making them make them sweat- and splash-proof (IPX4), so they can handle both intense gym workouts and rainy commutes.

With five hours of playtime and an additional 20 hours provided by the eco-charging case, these earbuds are perfect for long days. Their Night Grey/Grey color scheme also ensures they look as good as they perform. They are available for $100 on the Adidas website.

2) Adidas FWD-02 Sport True Wireless Earbuds

Adidas FWD-02 Sport True Wireless Earbuds (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas FWD-02 Sport True Wireless Earbuds, which retail for $170, are designed for athletes who refuse to be held back by cords. These earphones have a glove-friendly ergonomic shape and stay responsive even while sweating or wearing gloves. The intuitive controls are simple to use, boosting your workout with smooth functioning.

As described on the brand website, developed with insights from running professionals, these buds include ventilated, compact charging cases that allow the buds to air out, which is particularly useful for runners.

They also offer ambient sound settings to help you be aware of your surroundings. With six hours of gameplay and an additional 24 hours from the charging case, these earbuds are designed to withstand any workout.

3) Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless Earbuds

Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless Earbuds (Image via Adidas)

At $150, the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC True Wireless Earbuds offer premium noise cancellation to help you stay focused. Active noise-canceling earphones are ideal for travel, business, and rigorous training. They're IPX5, so they can tolerate any weather because they don't let sweat or water in.

As described on the brand website, the headphones can play music for 4.5 hours, and the charging case can add another 15.5 hours. They come in a sleek Clear Grey/Light Grey design and fit comfortably in your ears, making them a stylish and useful choice for anyone who wants to improve their sound.

The 2024 line of Adidas Wireless Earbuds has a lot of different styles to choose from, so there is something for everyone. The Z.N.E. 01 is reliable for everyday use, the FWD-02 Sport has advanced features for sports, and the Z.N.E. 01 ANC gives you a more immersive experience.

Adidas continues to set the standard in the audio equipment business. This year, add one of these Adidas wireless earbuds to your sportswear collection because they all provide excellent sound quality, comfort, and durability.

Adidas features wireless earbuds for everyone, whether you're a committed runner, a gym enthusiast, or someone who simply enjoys excellent music on the move.