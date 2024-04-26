7 Best brands to buy hockey sticks

A good quality hockey stick is the core of Hockey as the majority of the game is dependent on this tool. Therefore, it is essential for the athletes to get the best quality product for them as it can help improve the game by improving control, power, and overall performance.

There are many retailers available in the market that offer a wide range of sticks for hockey depending on different requirements and demands. But where to find the best quality? There are brands available that offer hockey sticks made with premium materials. Let's see some of these brands to choose the right one.

7 Best hockey sticks brands

The demand for high-quality sticks for hockey in the market is high and there are some brands available that produce good-quality products. Here are some of the top brands for hockey sticks:

Bauer

CCM

Warrior

True

Easton

Sherwood

STX

1) Bauer

Founded in 1927 in Canada, Bauer is one of the top brands that offers high-quality and innovative hockey sticks. Athletes like Auston Matthews and Alexander Ovechkin use products from this brand.

They also have an array of options for sticks which series like Supreme, Vapor, and Nexus. The Bauer also offers other products like skates, gloves, helmets, protective gear, and accessories. The price range for their sticks is around $60 to $400.

2) CCM

CCM Hockey is a Canadian brand founded in 1905, when the Canada Cycle and Motor Company, which had been founded in 1899, began manufacturing hockey equipment. NHL players like Sidney Crosby prefer to use products from CCM.

The brand also offers team uniforms for the American Hockey League including other products like skates, helmets, shoulder pads, elbow pads, goaltender masks, goaltender pads, and many others. The price range of their sticks is around $30 to $350.

3) Warrior

Founded in 1992, Warrior Sports is a well-known brand in the hockey industry. The company offers a wide range of products designed for ultimate performance. Super Novium Stick, Max Stick, Comp Stick, Alpha Youth Stick, and Covert OQ5 Pro are some of their top hockey stick varieties.

Many NHL players like Erik Karlsson use hockey products from the brand. Warrior also provides lifestyle apparel for hockey enthusiasts, including hats, hoodies, and training gear. The price range for their sticks is around $50 to $350.

4) True

True is another reputable brand in the hockey industry that offers good-quality products for good performance. Athletes like Mitch Marner and Tomas Hertl use hockey sticks from this brand. The brand offers a wide range of products, including sticks, skates, gloves, protective gear, and accessories.

TRUE hockey sticks are made from lightweight yet resilient materials for enhanced durability. Their sticks are available for around $100 to $350.

5) Easton

Easton, established in 1922, is a well-known hockey brand that offers high-quality equipment such as sticks, skates, gloves, helmets, and protective gear. NHL players like Jarome Iginla, Zdeno Chara, and Brett Burns prefer to use products from this brand.

The brand's pro stock gear, made for NHL clubs is quite popular among sportspeople. Some of their popular product lines are Synergy and Stealth. Their sticks are available for around $150 to $400.

6) Sherwood

Since 1949, Sherwood has been offering premium-quality hockey sticks for better performance. Their products are high-tech and durable. Athletes like Paul Stastny and David Krejci prefer to use products from this brand because of the advanced carbon fiber construction and enhanced mobility.

The brand offers a variety of sticks, including the Rekker line designed for high-level performance, and the Code line for precision and accuracy. Their sticks are available for around $30 to $300.

7) STX

STX is a global sports equipment brand that offers good-quality hockey equipment. Athletes like Matt Moulson and Vincent Trocheck prefer to use products from this brand. The brand is popular for being affordable without compromising the quality. Along with sticks, STX also offers gloves, helmets, and other sports equipment. The price range for their sticks is around $59 to $380.

These are some of the best brands to buy hockey sticks. The products from the aforementioned brands are currently available for purchase via their official website.