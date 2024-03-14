Erik Karlsson clears the air on recent trade rumors while taking a dig at Canadian media

In a recent media press conference, Erik Karlsson addressed the swirling rumors surrounding his potential trade, while also subtly critiquing the Canadian media. Karlsson, renowned for his skill on the ice and his forthright demeanor off it, expressed his views on speculation surrounding his future.

With a wry smile, Erik Karlsson started by acknowledging the persistent nature of trade rumors, especially in Canada, a nation obsessed with hockey. He said:

"That’s Canada for you. I played there for a long time, so I kind of know how that game works."

Having spent a significant portion of his career playing in Canada, notably with the Ottawa Senators, Karlsson's understanding of the media circus surrounding hockey in the country is profound.

Karlsson continued:

"They got a lot of things to talk about everyday because they got a lot of air time. But very few things to actually discuss."

Karlsson's critique took a sharper turn as he accused the Canadian media of fabricating hypothetical scenarios to fill the airwaves:

"They like to make up these what-if scenarios."

Yet, amid the noise of trade rumors and media speculation, Erik Karlsson remained steadfast in his focus on the present and the future, saying:

"It’s not something I really look into or worry much about. I look forward to enjoying the future, as well."

Take a look at the clip down below for Karlsson's comments:

Erik Karlsson's performance and the Pens' recent loss

Erik Karlsson, a key acquisition by Penguins GM Kyle Dubas, has met expectations with 44 points this season. His performance included eight goals and 36 assists. His defensive efforts have also improved, boasting a plus-minus of +6.

However, Karlsson, like the Penguins, has experienced a dip in performance. In a recent 2-1 loss against Ottawa, he broke a seven-game pointless streak with an assist.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was disappointed with his team's performance and said:

“I didn’t think we did as good a job tonight getting to the net front. We’ve got to do a better job fighting for that area of the rink.”

The game saw Ottawa's Drake Batherson score the winning goal in overtime, ending the team's seven-game winless streak.

Both teams did well in the nets, with Joonas Korpisalo making 34 saves for Ottawa and Tristan Jarry stopping 37 shots for Pittsburgh.

The loss places Pittsburgh seven points behind the New York Islanders for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Penguins will face the San Jose Sharks at home on Thursday.