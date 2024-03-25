Can we apply honey on the face overnight?

Many people are confused about whether to apply honey to their faces overnight or not. Honey is one of those natural elements that can be used for varied purposes. From incorporating honey into food items to applying it to the skin, this versatile element can do wonders.

Honey has been used for centuries to improve human skin and provide health advantages. It is also often known as the Golden Elixir and is renowned for its numerous health advantages. This versatile element is rich in antioxidants and antibacterial and moisturizing properties, which attract most people at the global level.

Many top dermatologists recommend individuals apply honey to their skin for an extra glow. However, keeping the honey and massaging it well for about 15 minutes will also provide the same health benefits to the skin as leaving it overnight does.

How to apply honey on the face overnight?

Apply honey on the face overnight (Image via Pexels/@Sora Shimazaki)

After knowing the benefits of honey for the skin, it's important to understand how one can apply honey to their face overnight to get the best results. However, it is completely one’s choice whether to do so or not. But at an adequate level, if someone insists on using it overnight, here's a step-by-step guide to applying it:

1. Wash your face

When one chooses to apply honey to their face overnight, the first step is washing their face gently to remove any makeup and harmful pollutants. One can use a gentle face wash or any makeup remover. After that, it is advised to pat dry the face using a soft, gentle towel that is cottony to absorb some water.

2. Put honey on the face

Now, using the fingertips, slowly apply honey in small amounts (ideally organic and raw) to the face in circular motions. Please make sure to apply evenly, covering the full face but avoiding the sensitive area around the eyes.

3. Massage

This step involves gently massaging honey onto the face with the use of hands. The massage needs to be done for around seven minutes in a circular motion throughout the face to improve blood circulation and aid in the absorbption of honey.

4. Leave Overnight

After massaging the honey, it's recommended to leave it overnight to see its magic on the face. For this step, one may choose to cover their pillows with a towel so that honey may not be transferred to the bedding.

5. Rinse off in the morning

As soon as one wakes up, they need to first gently massage the face and rinse the honey with lukewarm water. It will help remove any sort of honey residue present on the skin.

Conclusion

Honey can be a great skincare choice if applied to your face overnight, but one must carefully follow the above-mentioned steps. To prevent overdoing it, dermatologists advise applying honey to the face once or twice a week.

The inherent properties of honey can help to moisturize the skin, lessen inflammation, and encourage healing. However, applying it too often or leaving it on for too long might lead to skin irritation or clogged pores. Before using honey on the face, always do a patch test. If one experiences any negative side effects, they should stop using it immediately.