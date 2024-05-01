6 Cricket stadiums to visit in 2024 

Cricket stadiums bring the spirit of sports to life. Reputably named a gentleman's game, cricket has a massive fan following globally. With its own atmosphere and stunning architecture, each ground tells a story of legendary acts and important events in history.

Whether it is about watching exciting games or taking in the lively atmosphere, the experience of watching a game in a famous stadium is unmatched.

From Lord's Cricket Ground to Wanderers Stadium, here is a list of the renowned cricket stadiums that should be on the travel list of every sports lover in 2024.

Disclaimer: This list only reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Iconic cricket stadiums to visit in 2024

Cricket stadiums are also known for their modern amenities and unforgettable fan experiences. Here are 6 iconic stadiums that are must-visit landmarks for any sports enthusiast.

Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

The Oval, Kensington, London

Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia

Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground

Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

1) Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Lord's, which is popularly called the "Home of Cricket," is a place that every cricket fan must see. This stadium has been around since 1814 and has been witness to many famous events, such as several Ashes series and World Cup finals.

Lord's is a venue with a past that goes back a long time and can hold up to 30,000 spectators. People can also look at priceless cricket items at the Lord's MCC Museum.

2) Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is a gigantic name in the world of cricket and Australian sports. The first match between MCG members was conducted at this venue in 1854. It can reportedly hold up to 100,000 people. It is famous for the Boxing Day Test and its exciting environment.

This stadium has hosted memorable events such as the 1956 Olympics Games and the 2006 Commonwealth Games. While taking a tour of the MCG, visitors can get to see private members' rooms and some unique sports memorabilia.

3) The Oval, Kensington, London

The Oval is another historic site in London, located at a short distance from Lord's. Established in 1845, this venue hosted the first-ever Test match played in England. According to ICC, it is the fourth cricket stadium in the world to host over 100 Tests.

With a capacity of around 25,300, this cricket stadium offers guided tours that include sport's rich narrative and heritage for just $19.

4) Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia

The Sydney Cricket Ground, or SCG, was built in 1848. It is renowned for both its contemporary amenities and antique stands.

Several sports events are conducted at this venue, such as Test, One Day International, and Twenty20 cricket, Australian rules football, and occasionally rugby league, union, and association football. For its 46,000 capacity, it has staged record-breaking events like Don Bradman's 452 not out.

Also Read: 5 Best sports arm sleeves to try this summer

5) Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground

The famous Newlands Cricket Ground located in Cape Town, was founded in 1889. Situated behind and at the foot of Table Mountain, it is one of the world's most picturesque stadiums. The landscape has changed significantly in five years. Pavilions replaced many grass embankments, adding 25,000 seats.

Many South African spinners are from the Western Cape, and Newlands is one of the few grounds that helps spin bowlers. A Mediterranean winter rainfall climate makes this stadium ideal for cricketers as well as spectators.

6) Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India

Eden Gardens is dubbed the "Colosseum of Cricket." This is where all the action in Indian cricket happens. The second-biggest cricket ground in the world, it was built in 1864 and can hold up to 90,000 people.

This venue hosted the World Cup, World Twenty20, and Asia Cup. In 1987, Eden Gardens also witnessed the second World Cup final. West Indies narrowly defeated England in the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 final at the stadium.

Notably, during the 1996 India-Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Semi-Final, 110,564 people who had gathered at the stadium.

In 2024, these stadiums offer more than just games. They connect the spectators to the sport's history, and culture. Each stadium has a unique story and setting that delights cricket fans and tourists. Anyone who loves sports should visit these cricket stadiums for a lifetime experience.