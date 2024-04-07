7 Best sports stadiums to visit as a football fan

Attending football matches at sports stadiums offers fans the opportunity to witness their favorite teams in action up close, surrounded by fellow enthusiasts who share their passion for the sport. Additionally, sports stadiums serve as iconic destinations that football fans can explore even during the off-season, experiencing a firsthand encounter with the venues where they typically follow their favorite teams on TV.

When one mentions the best sports stadiums for football fans, names like Wembley Stadium and Camp Nou come to mind. However, these are just the most popular ones, and there are more names on the list.

Visiting a sports stadium is a unique experience that football fans must undertake at least once in their lifetime.

7 Best sports stadiums for football fanatics to visit

Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the 7 best sports stadiums that football fans can visit and experience a sense of satisfaction that links them to their favorite team:

Old Trafford

Camp Nou

Maracana

Allianz Arena

Wembley Stadium

La Bombonera

Azadi Stadium

1) Old Trafford

Located in the United Kingdom, Old Trafford Stadium stands out as the home of the renowned Manchester United football team. While football fans can witness their favorite football teams playing against one another in the stadium, one can also visit the stadium on a non-match day and take behind-the-scenes tours of the stadium.

Old Trafford Stadium has a seating capacity of more than 74,000, making it one of the largest club stadiums in the United Kingdom.

2) Camp Nou

Located in Barcelona, Spain, Camp Nou is Europe’s largest stadium, with a capacity of 99,354 spectators. Camp Nou is enriched with the tradition and history of football in Barcelona and is home to FC Barcelona. This makes it the home ground of renowned players like Ronaldinho, Johan Cruyff, and Lionel Messi.

Fans of FC Barcelona can experience the thrill of walking to the pitch through the tunnel and also witness the pressroom.

3) Maracana Stadium

Brazil’s iconic Maracana Stadium is one of the most popular sports stadiums for football fans to visit, with a capacity of 78,838. It was previously used to accommodate more than 150,000 football fanatics. Since the stadium’s name is often linked to one of the best players to have come from Brazil, Pelé, fans of the footballer often mention the Maracana Stadium on their bucket list.

Pelé made his debut for the national team of Brazil in 1957, scored his 1000th goal in 1969, and played his last game for Brazil’s team in 1971, all at Maracana Stadium.

4) Allianz Arena

Located in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Allianz Arena comprises state-of-the-art architecture and is home to two Munich-based football teams: 1860 Munich and Bayern Munich. Allianz Arena is the only stadium in Europe that can change colors to reflect which team will be playing, as it turns blue for 1860 Munich and red for Bayern.

With a capacity of 75,000, the Allianz Arena has a futuristic architectural appearance that is loved by football fans.

5) Wembley Stadium

As the iconic home of English football and the revered national stadium of England, Wembley Stadium is a prominent sports stadium that football enthusiasts must visit once in their lifetime.

Following its reopening in 2007, Wembley Stadium has become a notch better than the 1923 Wembley Stadium. With a capacity of 90,000 seats, Webley is the second-largest stadium in Europe, offering an unparalleled atmosphere for spectators and players alike.

6) La Bombonera Stadium

Located in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the La Bombonera stadium is the home ground of the Atlético Boca Juniors club and is characterized by a unique ‘D’ shape with steep sides that offer the acoustics the stadium is famous for.

Since the stands in this stadium are close to the pitch, there is a small space separating football fans, which offers a sought-after match-viewing experience. It boasts a seating capacity of 54,000, serving as a testament to the passion and fervor of Argentine football.

7) Azadi Stadium

Azadi Stadium is located in Tehran, Iran, and is the biggest association football stadium in Western Asia. The stadium is home to Iran’s national football team and the country’s local teams as well. The Azadi Stadium is one of the creations of pride for the Iranian nations, with more than 78,116 seats.

These sports stadiums are some of the best worldwide, as they are home grounds to multiple teams and allow football fans to witness some of the best football matches.