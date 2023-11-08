Dior debut Baby fragrance: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The luxury brand, Dior recently launched its baby fragrances under its Baby Dior line. The French fashion house first introduced the clothing line for children back in 1967. Then in 1970, they launched the eponymous eau de cologne, a subtle iteration of Edmond Roudnitska's Eau Fraîche that came with shampoo, an oil, and two talcum powders.

The baby fragrance is curated by famous perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. He became the director of perfume creation at the luxury brand in 2021 and has crafted the new baby fragrance, Bonne Étoile. He stated in a press release that the new product is meant to evoke a natural and simple that is "reminiscent of the soft scent found on the cheeks of a beautiful baby."

Kurkdjian's latest project with the brand is a little different from his usual work with most luxury perfumes, as he is now focusing on a fragrance for babies.

The baby fragrance will be launching on November 8, 2023, on the brand's website and at select Baby Dior and Parfums Christian Dior boutiques in Europe, the USA, and the Middle East. It will retail at $230 and the fragrance will be launched with a skincare line consisting of a foaming cleanser, a gentle cleanser, and moisturizing milk.

The new Dior baby fragrance will be introduced with a baby bath product line

Kurkdjian had an interesting take on this project and wanted to bring the fashion house's clothing line for children back to life. When he met the baby luxury clothing line's artistic director, Cordelia de Castellane, they realized they both had the same goal.

“We immediately discussed about working together to build back this universe. Baby Dior was born that day,” Kurkdjian said.

Their dream came true with the release of a new fragrance named Bonne Étoile ($230), which is being introduced along with a baby bath product line. This fragrance is referred to as an "eau de senteur" by the house and it contains notes of pear, wild rose, and white musk. It is important to note that it does not contain alcohol, and 98 percent of its ingredients are derived from natural sources.

The floral print on the Bonne Étoile bottle and the designs for the other items in the skincare and perfume line are designed by Castellane. The bottles are adorned with Dior's iconic toile de Jouy design in soft pastel shades, featuring an imaginative garden from Granville.

Along with the fragrance, the Bonne Étoile skincare line will also be designed specifically for children's delicate and soft skin. The line will consist of products including the La Mousse Très Fondante, a foaming cleanser for hair, face, and body priced at $95, the L'Eau Très Fraîche, a gentle cleanser for babies with sensitive skin also priced at $95, and the Le Lait Très Tendre, a moisturizing hydration milk available for $115.

The Bonne Étoile range will also extend to baby clothing and gift sets featuring the Castellane-designed toile de Jouy pattern. One such set, the Mon Premier Bain, will include La Mousse Très Fondante foaming cleanser and a terry-hooded bath towel.

The luxury brand is bringing back a piece of its heritage with Bonne Étoile, as it initially debuted a fragrance for the fashion house's clothing line for children in 1970.

The baby fragrance and skincare line are all set to be launched on Wednesday. Starting January 2024, this collection will be available for sale worldwide, except for China.