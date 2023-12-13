DIY Botox cheat sheet: How to make flaxseed gel for face? Usage, benefits, and other details explored

Flaxseed gel for the face can be an alternative to facial botox according to a new skincare trend on TikTok. This viral TikTok trend requires flaxseed to be mixed with water to create a face mask, which as many users claim can serve similarly to Botox. It has got several skincare enthusiasts going crazy over this super low-cost Botox. Flaxseeds are packed with nutrients but experts are still on the lookout for the actual effectiveness of the DIY gel.

Viral TikTok videos have been the source of unusual, far-fetched, and innovative DIY trends. From ‘girl dinner’ to a quick skincare fix these trends range from lifestyle to skincare. The flaxseed for skin to replace Botox was the latest addition to the jargon. It started with TikTok creator Victoria Benitez’s video where she claimed flaxseed can be used as an alternative to Botox. She also shares the DIY flaxseed gel for skin hack.

How to make flaxseed gel for face

Her recipe for the DIY flaxseed gel includes just two ingredients - water and flaxseed. Let’s explore the recipe -

Ingredients

- Flaxseed

- Water

Method

Take one and a half cup of flaxseed and around three cups of water in a boiling pot. Bring it to a boil for some time and remove it. Let the mixture cool down until it becomes a gel-like paste.

Application

Once it is properly cool, apply it on your face, neck, hands, and other parts of the body. The creator was even spotted applying it to her hair as well.

Exploring usage, benefits, and other details about flaxseed for skin

Flaxseed are loaded with nutrients for sure, but whether they have the same effect as Botox should be determined by thorough research and study. For a long time flaxseeds have been used for their antioxidant properties, it was known to help with the digestive system. It has nutrients like zinc, vitamin B6, iron, magnesium, and fiber.

"Flaxseeds have been known as a superfood with antioxidant properties [that] support digestive health when taken orally for some time," Teresa Song, MD, a certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical said to Popsugar.

When used for skin, flaxseed can protect the skin from internal irritation while leaving a glowing complexion afterward. Facelift experts have explained the Botox-like effect of flaxseeds to shed some light on the ongoing skincare trend.

"Flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. While putting flax seed mixture on your skin will leave you with a radiant glow, it cannot penetrate deep enough to mimic Botox in the same way," Dr. Konstantin Vasykevich, a facial plastic surgeon and facelift expert said to The Blast.

He went on further by explaining how Botox works and where it differs from the effects of the seeds on the skin.

"Botox works by temporarily paralyzing muscles to reduce wrinkles, while flax seeds primarily support skin health through nutritional benefits."

"For those seeking Botox-like outcomes without the procedure, a consistent skincare routine is key! Focus on ingredients like retinoids for fine lines, hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamin C for skin brightness, and incorporating peptides, which stimulate your skin to make collagen," he explained.

Following TikTok trends for beauty, skin, and hair care can be skeptical yet rewarding, but it is best to research in-depth and rely on studies done by experts about any trend before putting it to work.