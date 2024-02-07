DIY hair masks for dry scalp: Benefits, usage, and other details explored

DIY hair masks are a boon for people with a dry scalp as they offer reparative treatment to the tresses with the goodness of natural ingredients. Olive oil, avocados, and aloe vera, several easy-to-find ingredients in one's household benefit a dry scalp.

DIY hair masks are an intense hair nourishing and repair treatment that de-frizzes, restores, hydrates, and strengthens a dry scalp to reveal bouncy and healthy hair.

Hair masks are different from routine shampoo and conditioners as they target the scalp and heal damaged roots. Moreover, hair masks have a heavier concentration as compared to shampoos and conditioners and unlike these two products, masks target scalp repair instead of scalp cleansing.

Incorporating a DIY hair mask into the haircare regimen can reverse damage caused by heat styling tools, and can help to combat dryness caused due to extreme weather, and make hair more manageable as well.

Honey, Olive, Yoghurt mask and more: DIY hair masks to treat a dry scalp

Most DIY hair masks can be made without ordering any expensive ingredients or products. Some of the commonly used and raved-after hair masks for dry scalp include:

1) Honey and Olive Oil hair mask:

Mix two tablespoons of honey and two tablespoons of olive oil to make this hair mask rich in antioxidants. One can also add an egg for intense moisture. Honey reduces split ends and restores scalp moisture while Vitamin A and E-rich olive oil nourishes dry tresses.

2) Lemon and Yoghurt hair mask:

The ratio for this hair mask is two tablespoons of yoghurt with one tablespoon of lemon juice. Lemon juice targets dandruff and itchiness which are prominent in a dry scalp while yoghurt imparts moisture and nourishment to the scalp. One can add rice water to this hair mask to increase its efficacy.

3) Apple cider vinegar and Tree tree oil hair mask:

Rinsing the hair with apple cider vinegar keeps an extremely oily or extremely dry scalp at bay. This hair mask can be made by mixing three to four drops of tea tree oil with a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. The trick is to leave the mask for twenty minutes to witness a visible change in scalp dryness. If tea tree oil is strong for one's tresses, one can mix almond oil with this hair mask.

4) Aloe Vera with Coconut Oil hair mask:

Mix two tablespoons of coconut oil with two tablespoons of aloe vera gel, preferably fresh aloe vera. Aloe vera reduces frizz and imparts shine to the hair while coconut oil treats a dry scalp with moisture. This hair mask will condition brittle ends of the hair and promote healthy hair growth.

Read More: Benefits of Hemp seed oil for hair explored

Benefits of using a DIY hair mask for dry scalp

Some of the key benefits that DIY hair masks impart to people with a dry scalp include:

Reduction in frizz

Improved scalp health

Reduced hair damage and hair breakage

Reduction in the appearance of split ends

Hydrated and moisturized tresses

Softens and strengthens the hair

Invigorates hair growth

The abovementioned DIY hair masks offer multiple benefits and primarily enhance the health of a dry scalp. One can try these alternately and incorporate a hair mask every week to notice visible results.