Donny Osmond UK Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

Legendary singer-songwriter Donny Osmond has announced his first highly anticipated UK tour in six years. The tour is scheduled for November and December of this year.

The iconic performer is expected to perform in 12 shows across the country's major venues, including the AO Arena in Manchester and London's Eventim Apollo. Fans can look forward to seeing Donny sing some of his biggest hits and entertain them with his signature showmanship.

Tour tickets are now available to buy from April 21 onwards via TicketMaster, while tickets for the sold-out shows can be purchased through the secondary website StubHub, where the purchase is 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.

Donny Osmond UK tour will begin in Hull and end in London

Donny Osmond will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Hull, which is scheduled to take place on November 28, 2023. After visiting several cities across the UK, the musician will finally wrap up his tour with his London concert on December 14, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the tour:

November 28, 2023 – Bonus Arena, Hull

November 29, 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester

December 2, 2023 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

December 3, 2023 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

December 5, 2023 – International Arena, Cardiff

December 6, 2023 – International Arena, Bournemouth

December 8, 2023 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 9, 2023 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

December 10, 2023 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 12, 2023 – The Brighton Centre, Brighton

December 13, 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London

December 14, 2023 – Eventim Apollo, London

Donny Osmond is a Grammy nominated singer

Donny Osmond is an American singer, actor, and former teen idol. He first rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the Osmonds, a musical group made up of him and his four older brothers. Donny later went on to have a successful solo career, releasing multiple albums and singles.

Donny Osmond's debut solo single was Sweet and Innocent, which was released in 1971. The song reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and helped establish Donny as a solo artist.

His debut solo album, The Donny Osmond Album, was also released in 1971. The album featured several hit singles, including Sweet and Innocent, Go Away Little Girl, and Puppy Love. It reached number 13 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Throughout his career, Osmond has received several awards and recognition for his work in music and entertainment. He has won numerous awards, including a People's Choice Award, a Daytime Emmy Award, and a Las Vegas Walk of Stars honor. In 2013, he was inducted into the Utah Music Hall of Fame.

Donny Osmond has also received two Grammy nominations for his music. In addition to his work as a musician, he has had a successful career in musical theater. Overall, Donny has had a great career appearing in several productions on Broadway and in the West End. Donny has also hosted several television shows, including The Donny and Marie Show and Dancing with the Stars, and is now back again with new singles and upcoming tours for his fans.

