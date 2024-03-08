Dwayne Johnson launches skincare brand Papatui: Everything we know so far

Joining the bandwagon of celebrity-owned skincare brands, Dwayne Johnson announced his skincare brand, Papatui, across social media platforms.

While the Baywatch actor is an investor and owner of multiple food and drink-based brands, fans of the former WWF fighter were taken by surprise by his announcement of a skincare brand.

In an Instagram video announcing Papatui, Dwayne Johnson states that he is hyped and excited to share the news of launching his own skincare brand. He mentions:

"After years in development and years of testing this product with hundreds and hundreds of guys, ladies and gentlemen welcome to my world of Papatui Men's care."

Papatui is a men's skincare brand with a range of products available on the brand's official website. Moreover, Papatui products will be available for sale across all Target stores starting March 10, 2024.

Which products does Dwayne Johnson's Papatui men's skincare brand include?

Dwayne Johnson's skincare brand for men, Papatui, consists of a wide range of products spanning the body, hair, face, and tattoos. These include body wash, shampoo, antiperspirant, tattoo balm, and more.

Announcing the launch of Papatui, Dwayne Johnson stated that he is an advocate for men’s wellness and grooming and understands that guys want to look and feel better. To introduce the men’s skincare brand to the world, the Empire State actor has worked with the best-in-class scientists and experts to ensure high-quality and effective products.

Some of the products in the Papatui product range include:

Enhancing Tattoo Balm ($9.99): Infused with coconut oil and mango butter, the Enhancing Tattoo Balm rejuvenates and protects one's tattoos. All one has to do is apply a thin layer of the product to the ink to insulate the tattoo from daily wear.

Refreshing Body Wash ($7.99): The body wash features a rich, creamy lather texture infused with coconut oil to nourish, cleanse, and hydrate the skin. It also offers exfoliation benefits.

48-Hour Antiperspirant ($9.99): The antiperspirant offers 48 hours of odor and sweat protection with a powerful formula that is bound to keep one dry. The antiperspirant is packed with vitamin E and antioxidants.

Hydrating Facial Cleanser ($9.99): A non-stripping cleaning formula, this face wash is infused with powerful ingredients like vitamin B3, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. Its formulation removes dead skin cells and helps the skin retain moisture.

Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner ($7.99): With the scent of a lush coconut, the Papatui shampoo + conditioner eliminates oil and dirt and leaves the hair feeling strong and nourished. The shampoo + conditioner is formulated with oils like monoi and coconut oil.

24-Hour Body Lotion ($9.99): Formulated with Vitamin B3 and ceramides, the 24-hour body lotion is a non-greasy formula that offers a rich and soothing experience for the skin.

Papatui was developed over three years, during which Dwayne Johnson built a team of experts and educated himself on the importance of clean ingredients and scent profiles.

The brand name Papatui is rooted in Dwayne Johnson's Samaon roots and his favorite role of being a dad to three daughters. Moreover, the skincare brand for men is made accessible to all with a price point of under $10 for all products.

Dwayne Johnson's Papatui skincare brand for men is available for sale on the brand's official portal and will be available offline across all Target stores starting March 10, 2024.