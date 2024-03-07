Zara launches Zara Hair: Where to get, products and other details explored

After launching Zara Beauty in 2021, fashion retailer Zara is launching a haircare vertical called Zara Hair in collaboration with popular hairstylist Guido Palau. The hairstylist has worked with several publications like Harper's Bazaar and his collaborations with ace photographer Steven Meisel along with his other works have often been featured in American Vogue, Love, W Magazine, and V amongst other beauty and fashion magazines.

Zara Hair is a collection of six everyday basic haircare formulas which the brand's website describes as:

"DEVELOPED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH GUIDO, ZARA HAIR USHERS IN A NEW STANDARD."

The fashion brand's aim behind curating Zara Hair was to enable beauty enthusiasts to have access to runway-ready hair at home via products like Dry Texturizing Spray, Volumizing Mousse, Hair Balm, and Curl Activator amongst other haircare and styling basics.

The Zara Hair collection is available for purchase on the fashion retailer brand's official website.

Zara Hair offers a range of consumer-friendly haircare and styling products

Zara Hair is the fashion retailer’s first haircare product collection named “Everyday Basics,” featuring products that help create an array of hairstyles at home. Before haircare and hairstyling, Zara launched hair makeup in 2023, featuring a hair spray and gel with shimmering effects.

Hair Spray ($22.90): This hair spray aids natural movement and a glossy finish when applied to dry hair and combed through. The best part about this hairspray is that it doesn’t leave any residue. It can be applied to the hair directly or by taking some amount on the hands and distributing it evenly.

Light Hair Balm ($22.90): Zara Hair’s Light Hair Balm restores moisture to dry tresses and enhances softness, shine and hydration. The hair balm can be used on wet as well as dry hair by massaging a small amount of product between the palms and targeting the middle to the root area of the hair.

Dry Texturizing Spray ($22.90): Zara’s Dry Texturizing Spray is a multi-purpose spray that improves the natural texture of the hair and adds volume with an invisible finish. The brand claims it to be the ideal product for creating any hairstyle. The trick to using the Dry Texturizing Spray is to apply to the roots of the hair, with the head flipped over to achieve the right illusion of volume.

Volumizing Mousse ($22.90): Zara’s volumizing mousse has a soft and light texture that improves the natural movement of hair while delivering extra shine and volume. The ideal way to use the mousse is to apply the product to the natural texture of the hair and softly dry the tresses using a curling iron for a fresher, beach-waves look.

Blow Dry Spray ($22.90): This brow dry spray is a leave-in product that can be used while straightening the hair or before blow drying to protect the hair from heat. The spray offers a shiny finish and has a heat-activated formula.

Hairstylist Guido Palau’s tip for using the Blow Dry Spray is to apply the product on damp hair and then blow dry the tresses to perfectly shape them or to let them dry gently.

Curl Activator ($22.90): Zara’s Curl Activator is an ultra-lightweight spray formula to maintain and activate the curls and to keep them defined, shiny, and frizz-free.

The fashion retailer’s website states that the curl activator must be used on pre-dried hair or wet hair from the middle to the end. Comb the hair for even product distribution and don’t rinse it off, instead dry naturally or use a hair dryer.

Zara Hair offers a consumer-friendly product range which consists of products that offer what they claim. In an exclusive interview with Wallpaper, hairstylist Guido Palau stated that the newly launched hairstyling range is inspired by the essential items in his own stylist kit.