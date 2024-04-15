4 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s lifestyle brands: Product details explored

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has not only been successful in the movie industry but has also received praise in the entrepreneurial industry. While he initially started with a career in wrestling in WWE which he still is a part of and is considered one of the WWE legends.

His resume now boasts of successful movies like Fast and The Furious franchise, Jumanji, animated movie Moana, Jungle Cruise, Hercules, and more. The WWE wrestler also owns numerous brands like Papatui, Acorns, Seven Bucks Productions, Zoa, etc.

What are the 4 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johson’s lifestyle brands?

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has quite a few brands under his name, which he has co-founded or owns wholly. However, here we are only going to explore the best four of his lifestyle brands.

Papatui

Project Rock by Under Armour

ZOA Energy

Salt and Straw

1) Papatui

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recently launched a men's skincare line named Papatui. The skincare line claims to be free of harsh ingredients like parabens and alcohol and consists of nourishing ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, etc.

The brand currently offers products in the skin, hair, body, and tattoo care category, and here are two best-seller products from the brand.

Hydrating Facial Cleanser

This facial cleanser comes in 80oz and is priced at $9.99. The brand claims the product is unscented and contains ingredients like salicylic acid, vitamin B3, ceramides, niacinamide, etc.

Awakening Eye Gel

It is a cooling eye gel pen that comes with a metal roller ball attached to it. Priced at $9.99 it is unscented and comes in 0.05oz. It contains ingredients like 1% ectoin, hyaluronic acid, and caffeine which help to soothe and calm puffy under eyes.

2) Project Rock by Under Armour

4 Best Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johson’s lifestyle brands (Image Via Project Rock Instagram)

Project Rock is a footwear line created by Under Armor in collaboration with its global partner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Among other things available under Project Rock, it includes Men’s UA Unstoppable Vent Jacket, Unisex UA Fat Tire Venture Pro Shoes, and Men’s UA Launch Elite 2-in-1 7" Shorts.

Men's UA Unstoppable Vent Jacket

This jacket is designed to keep cool during most intense workouts due to its breathability while still being durable enough for rugged outdoor adventures and is priced at $120.

Unisex UA Fat Tire Venture Pro Shoes

These shoes are made for enduring rough terrains and ensuring stability throughout outdoor escapades and are priced at $130.00.

Men's UA Launch Elite 2-in-1 7" Shorts

These shorts are made with built-in compression shorts that offer support and coverage during exercises and cost about $60. The lightweight fabric wicks away sweat and dries quickly.

3) ZOA Energy

4 Best Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johson’s lifestyle brands (Image Via Zoa Energy Instagram)

ZOA Energy is a partnership between Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and his business partners Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi, and Juggernaut. It markets itself as a healthy energy drink that focuses on fitness and well-being; the key ingredients of the energy drink include vitamins, green tea extract, green unroasted coffee beans, electrolytes, and amino acids.

Products from the ZOA Energy line can be purchased directly from the website. Here are some of its best seller products,

ZOA Pre-Workout Powder in Wild Berry

This pre-workout powder claims to be formulated to provide continuous energy levels while working out. It also has essential vitamins such as amino acids alongside natural caffeine obtained from green tea leaves or coffee and costs $49 each.

ZOA Energy Coconut Lemonade

It is a refreshing energy drink with tropical flavors of coconut and tangy lemonade. It’s made using natural ingredients containing vitamins and electrolytes for replenishment and costs $34.

ZOA Energy Frosted Grape and Blackberry Acai Bundle

This package consists of two different flavors – frosted grape as well as blackberry acai; both options have a fruity taste without any artificial additives and cost only $48 each.

4) Salt and Straw

4 Best Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johson’s lifestyle brands (Image Via Salt and Straw Instagram)

Salt & Straw is a gourmet ice cream brand that started as a food cart in Portland, Oregon, and is now partially owned by Dwayne Johnson. Over time, since its establishment in 2011, Salt & Straw has become more present on the ground and online offering delivery services across the country.

Flavors like Salted Caramel Okara Cupcakes and Marionberry Coconut Sherbet, are available on their official website, although the prices are not mentioned. Here are a few best seller ice cream flavors from the brand,

Salted Caramel Okara Cupcakes

This vegan-friendly ice cream has a creamy salted caramel flavor. It also comes laced with chunks of okara cupcakes to break up the smooth texture.

Marionberry Coconut Sherbet

This non-dairy sherbet made with ripe marionberries and creamy coconut milk has a refreshing tangy taste, with tropical sweetness.

The Rock's lifestyle brands consist of everything from skincare products and energy drinks to sports clothing lines and ice cream.