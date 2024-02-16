How old is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson? Exploring how many matches he has left in WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities in both Hollywood and the sports industry. He rose to fame as ‘The Rock’ in WWE, moved to Hollywood, and has since released several box office hits.

Apart from Hollywood, he is an entrepreneur with his own energy drink brand ZOA Energy and Tequila brand Teremana. However, despite achieving several accolades outside pro-wrestling, he found his way back to WWE. Not only is he teasing an in-ring return but he’s also on TKO’s (company formed after WWE and UFC merger) Board of Directors. So, he’s back in the industry at both athlete and admin level.

Born on May 2, 1972, as of this writing, The Rock is 51 years old. Usually, male pro-wrestlers hit their prime between 35-40, and retire in their mid-40s. However, some have gone to wrestle until their mid-50s and 60s and even beyond.

Speaking of Johnson's age, it’s unknown how long he wants to continue his in-ring career, especially since his fitness levels are extremely high. However, Johnson’s primary focus will be Hollywood, but he may continue in the ring for the next year with at least a few matches.

WWE has signed a deal with Netflix where WWE RAW will air on the platform. It’ll be the flagship show’s exclusive home in the US, Canada, UK, and Latin America, and is supposed to arrive in January 2025. If The Rock is around during that time, it’ll certainly help with viewership on Netflix.

It goes without saying that WWE wants the launch of RAW on Netflix to be absolutely grand given that this is the first deal of its kind.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tried to make it in the NFL

NFL is the world’s largest professional American Football league. It’s not everyday that one makes it to into one of the 32 teams that participates.

Dwayne Johnson tried to make it into the NFL, but failed. Given that he knows how difficult it is, he has utmost respect for others who have.

"First of all, making it to the NFL is a hard thing to do. Like this guy (AJ Hawk) will tell you, and like I tried to, it didn't happen. So the fact that you (McAfee) were able to do that, that's hard. The fact then that you transitioned into something that you love and you deliver this show for the people every single day, not only is it hard, but it's gratifying too, man and you put your passion in this thing. So when I text you, I'm not going to assume, I'm just going to show up and put me on the show."

Currently, The Rock has turned heel and even slapped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40’s Kickoff press conference. He is shown to have aligned with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline’s feud against The American Nightmare.

