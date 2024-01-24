WWE RAW is moving to Netflix in 2025. The longest-running weekly episodic television show in history will stream on the largest content streaming platform from 2025 onwards. While this deal looks straightforward, it is not as simple as it looks.

After 12 years on the USA network, RAW is shifting to streaming giant Netflix. The deal between the two companies is reportedly worth more than $5 billion. According to Brandon Thurston, the deal for WWE RAW is a decade-long deal. However, according to a statement from TKO, Netflix can end the deal in 5 years if they wish to.

If the streaming giants are happy with the performance of RAW, they can increase the duration from a decade to two decades. WWE RAW will run on Netflix for either 5, 10, or 20 years, depending on how Netflix feels WWE RAW is performing on its platform.

This is an interesting direction for both parties; as RAW has never streamed on an online platform, and Netflix has never streamed a live episodic show every week.

WWE President Nick Khan talks about the future of WWE RAW post deal with Netflix

In recent years, WWE has been a much more flexible company in terms of its approach to various things, especially after the appointment of Nick Khan. One of the key changes of the laat couple years is WWE Premium Live Events being shifted to Saturday as opposed to happening on Sundays.

With RAW signing with Netflix, not many know if there will be any changes and if there are, how extensive they'll be. The WWE President provided some answers for those who are curious. Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Nick Khan spoke about the future of RAW. While the red brand is still on Monday nights and running well, the company is keeping an eye on Monday Night Football and other programs as competition.

”At this moment in time, it remains Monday Night RAW. Keep in mind, we have ten and a half months until this deal is up and running. We’re looking at what you’re looking at and what everyone else is looking at, you have a proliferation of gambling with Monday Night Football. You have an enhanced Disney package, better games. You have the Manningcast.”

As mentioned above, In recent years WWE has been very flexible with its strategy to expand the business. RAW has been airing on Monday nights for decades, with very few exceptions. If the company needs to take a new direction to increase growth, they surely will do it. As Triple H said during the Authority era, they'll always do what is best for business.

