Did The Rock play in the NFL? Exploring Dwayne Johnson's football career

The Rock is one of the biggest draws in professional wrestling. The Great One has continued to entertain the millions… and millions of his fans around the world. That being said, Rock’s original aspirations were completely different from what he ended up doing.

The real-life Dwayne Johnson grew up wanting to become an NFL star. He received scholarship offers from various universities during his high school days, and ultimately opted to play for the University of Miami. However, his time was cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Despite being unable to get drafted into the NFL, Johnson found his way to the Canadian Football League (CFL) when he signed with the Calgary Stampeders as a linebacker. Unfortunately, this stint also came with injury setbacks, ultimately forcing the coaches to drop him just two months into the season.

The Rock would talk about his past stint as a college football player during a live edition of The Pat McAfee Show from the University of Colorado.

"First of all, making it to the NFL is a hard thing to do. Like this guy (AJ Hawk) will tell you, and like I tried to, it didn't happen. So the fact that you (McAfee) were able to do that, that's hard. The fact then that you transitioned into something that you love and you deliver this show for the people every single day, not only is it hard, but it's gratifying too, man and you put your passion in this thing. So when I text you, I'm not going to assume, I'm just going to show up and put me on the show," Johnson said.

The Rock appears in WrestleMania XL teaser

The Rock shocked the pro wrestling world when he slapped Cody Rhodes during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event last Thursday. The former multi-time WWE Champion also engaged in an intense verbal exchange with Seth Rollins and Triple H.

WWE recently dropped the first teaser for WrestleMania XL, featuring The Great One, Roman Reigns, Rollins, and Rhodes, once again sparking rumors of a potential tag team match involving the four superstars.

Check out the clip below:

Both The Rock and Reigns are set to appear on the February 16, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown to continue the build to WrestleMania XL.

