WrestleMania 40 Kickoff: What did The Rock say to Triple H that was censored?

The Rock went off on Triple H at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event in Las Vegas. Tensions escalated after the former slapped Cody Rhodes for calling out the Anoa'i family. WWE officials had to separate the four men.

Rock and Roman Reigns were seen exiting the arena when they crossed paths with The Game. The People’s Champion told Hunter to “fix it or we will.” Fans might be wondering about the censored bit from the tense exchange.

“If you don't fix it, we will. Have him talk sh*t about our family again, I’d slap his f*cking teeth out of his mouth,” The Rock told Triple H after his tense exchange with Cody Rhodes. [0:35-0:43]

After the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, Triple H confirmed that Cody Rhodes will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare had won the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble to earn his main event spot at The Show of Shows.

“Decision made. @CodyRhodes gets the chance to finish his story when he challenges @WWERomanReigns in the main event of #WrestleMania XL.”

When was the last time The Rock and Triple H got into a tense standoff in a WWE ring?

The Rock vs. Triple H was one of the biggest rivalries during the Attitude Era. Both took the company to new heights amid Steve Austin’s absence from in-ring competition due to neck injuries. Their final match against each other on RAW took place in the lead-up to SummerSlam 2002.

Their last verbal confrontation went down at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The segment featured the two former rivals, Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey. Rock and Rousey would clear the ring with The Authority.

It remains to be seen how WWE’s Chief Content Officer would book the road to WrestleMania 40 featuring The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

