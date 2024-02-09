Was The Rock's backstage outburst towards Triple H real? What we know about the situation

The Rock had a tense exchange with Triple H at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference tonight. For those unaware, things really got heated between The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins at the Las Vegas event.

After The American Nightmare chose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent, both men got into a war of words and dragged each other’s families in the process. This led Rocky to get involved and slap Rhodes across the face.

WWE officials had to get involved to separate the four men. The People's Champion was seen telling Hunter to “fix it” or “we will.” His outburst looked convincing but was part of the storyline to build the hype around what fans had just witnessed at the event.

The Game confirmed that Cody Rhodes will indeed take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rhodes had won the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania.

The Rock and Roman Reigns to team up for huge match? Looking at the possibility

The Rock and Roman Reigns seem to have set up a huge match on the road to WrestleMania XL. Both men almost came to blows with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the press event in Las Vegas. Rocky even told Triple H, “fix it or we will,” as he was exiting the venue with Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Assuming Rollins gets medically cleared to compete, he may team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Reigns in the main event of Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Former WWE Champion Big E seemingly teased the match when he mentioned the words "tag team" following the confrontation between the four men.

Elimination Chamber: Perth goes down live at the Optus Stadium on February 24.

