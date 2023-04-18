Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, venue and more

Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton has just announced the highly anticipated return of his Crossroads Guitar Festival, set to take place for the first time in four years. The announcement was made on Monday morning, April 17. The festival is scheduled to be held over two nights on September 23 and 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the Local Presale will begin on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 am PDT, while on-sale to the General Public will begin on Fri, Apr 21 at 10:00 am PDT local time via TicketMaster.

The 2023 Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival Includes thirty-seven artists from around the world

The Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 promises to be a night to remember, as these 37 iconic artists come together at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, California to celebrate their love for music.

The complete lineup of artists for the festival is as follows:

Joe Bonamassa

Doyle Bramhall II

Jerry Douglas

Andy Fairweather Low

Eric Gales

Ben Haggard

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

The Bros. Landreth

Albert Lee

Pedro Martins

John McLaughlin

Keb' Mo'

Robbie Robertson

Santana

Stephen Stills

Bradley Walker

James Bullard

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr.

Samantha Fish

Vince Gill

H.| 4 Sierra Hull

Marcus King

Sonny Landreth

Los Lobos

Taj Mahal

Del McCoury Band

Roger McGuinn

Ariel Posen

Robert Randolph

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Gustavo Santaolalla

Daniel Santiago

Molly Tuttle

Jimmie Vaughan

The War on Drugs

ZZ Top

Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival was first held in 2004

The Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival was first held in June 2004 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The festival was founded by organized by Eric Clapton to raise funds for the Crossroads Center, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center he founded in Antigua in 1997.

The inaugural festival featured an impressive lineup of artists, including legendary guitarists B.B. King, Jeff Beck, and Carlos Santana, as well as younger musicians like John Mayer and Joe Bonamassa. The festival was a huge success, drawing over 40,000 fans and raising over $5 million for the Crossroads Center.

The festival has been held several times since its inception in 2004, with proceeds from the event going to support the Crossroads Center in Antigua, a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center that Clapton founded in 1997.

The festival typically features a lineup of both established and emerging artists, including blues, rock, jazz, and country performers. Past performers included legends such as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Jeff Beck, as well as contemporary stars such as John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, and Derek Trucks.

In addition to live music performances, the festival also includes guitar workshops and exhibitions, giving attendees a chance to learn from some of the world's most skilled musicians and to explore the latest in guitar technology and gear.

The festival has become a highly anticipated event for music fans and guitar enthusiasts around the world and has helped raise millions of dollars to support the Crossroads Center and its mission to help those struggling with addiction.

