FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023 

FC Dallas host Portland Timbers at the Toyota Stadium in the MLS on Saturday (April 1), looking to bounce back from a defeat in their last game. The Hoops were beaten 2-1 by Los Angeles FC last weekend, which saw Ema Twumasi sent off for the visitors in the 35th minute.

Timothy Tillman opened the scoring for the hosts after just three minutes. Nkosi Tafari equalised for Dallas midway through the second half, but Denis Bouanga struck the winner with six minutes left in normal time. It was their second loss of the season in five games as they sit fifth in the Western Conference with seven points from five games.

Portland, meanwhile, played out a dour goalless draw with LA Galaxy, which extended their winless league run to four games. With just four points and one win from their opening five games of the season, the Timbers are down in ninth position in the standings.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 32 meetings, the spoils have been equally shared, with Dallas and Portland winning 11 times apiece. Their last clash in August 2022 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dallas have scored seven goals in five games, the most in the Western Conference after only St. Louis (15), Seattle Sounders (10) and LAFC (9).

Portland are winless in four MLS games. They last went longer without a win in the league between July and August 2022 (5).

Having failed to score in their last MLS outing, Portland could go two games without a goal for the first time since April 2022 (3).

Having lost their last two away games, Portland could lose a third in a row for the first time since July 2021.

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Neither side have started their campaign on a glittering note, as they have had a stutter.

Dallas have won their last two home games and will be confident of their chances, especially with Portland conceding eight times in their last two away outings. The Hoops should prevail narrowly.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Portland Timbers

FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Dallas

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

