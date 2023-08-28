Everything to know about the Marc Jacobs Beauty comeback

Marc Jacobs Beauty is making a comeback with Coty. The brand launched in 2013 in partnership with LVMH owned by Kendo Brands. And it achieved a small yet loyal following within no time among fashion enthusiasts.

This agreement ended in 2021 and Marc Jacobs Beauty began offloading inventory and discounting. However, a gray market for the products exists in Walmart and Amazon.

Coty has held the Marc Jacobs fragrance license for over a decade with the Daisy Marc Jacobs fragrance being one of their biggest best-sellers. According to Business Wire, this licensed collaboration was one of the fastest-growing franchises among the Top 10 Women’s Fragrances in the U.S. in 2018 and still remains at number six.

Marc Jacobs Beauty's comeback comes with its license with Coty extending to over 15 years now.

Coty's license expansion is bringing Marc Jacobs Beauty back on the shelves

Before Marc Jacobs discontinued its beauty products, a spokesperson for the brand told Business of Fashion that the beauty segment is not being discontinued and that Marc Jacobs is in the process of re-strategizing ways to reach its global customer base in the future.

The extended license agreement of the fragrance brand with Coty lays a foundation for the next phase of this positively anticipated relationship. Coty’s CEO, Sue Nabi, commented on this expansion stating:

“The expansion and extension of our longstanding agreement with the house of Marc Jacobs, now in its 20th year, is a testament to the enduring success of our partnership and the brand’s limitless potential."

She also stated that Marc Jacobs' Fragrances has achieved positive response through its partnership with Coty, becoming one of the top ten female fragrances globally owing to the Daisy Marc Jacobs and Perfect Marc Jacobs franchise.

She continued:

"The revival of Marc Jacobs’ cosmetic portfolio, now in partnership with Coty, is eagerly anticipated by consumers around the world who have been campaigning for its return. This agreement reinforces Coty’s position as a go-to partner for global fashion houses and brands that share our ambition of creating leading beauty portfolios.”

Marc Jacobs has always been ahead of its time and celebrates self-love, inclusivity, self-acceptance, and diversity. As per Bussiness of Fashion, the brand’s new products are likely to arrive by 2025.

This license extension aims to enhance the e-commerce footprint of Marc Jacobs. With the opening of the brand’s flagship store in LazzMall- one of the leading e-retailers in Southeast Asia, the brand is delivering unique beauty experiences to more than 90 million customers.

Eric Marechalle, CEO of Marc Jacobs International, was very pleased to add an exciting category to the Marc Jacobs Beauty brand. Commenting on behalf of the beauty brand, he stated that bringing Marc's creative vision to life is their constant goal and that the beauty department plays an important role.

Eric also stated the loyal fans of the brand have time and again been enthusiastic expressing their desire for Marc Jacobs to return with its beauty segment. And the brand has always wanted to partner with an enterprise that shares its values and commitment, making Coty the perfect partner for the brand's comeback.

The beauty brand extension of Marc Jacobs was paused in 2021. But with news of its license extension with Coty, the brand has taken a step toward its comeback. Additionally, it is aiding Coty's efforts to set foot in the premium and luxury markets.