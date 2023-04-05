Format Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, venue, and more

The Format Festival is set to make a triumphant return in 2023 with an impressive lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry. The three-day event will take place between September 22, 2023, and September 24, 2023, at Sugar Creek Airstrip, Benouville, Arkansas.

The festival will include major headliners including Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges. The exciting lineup of artists promises to make the festival an unforgettable experience.

Format Festival presale tickets will be made available starting Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT) on the festival's official website (format-festival.com). The ticket prices vary, with the three-day pass general admission ticket being priced at $499 and VIP tickets at $799.

Format Festival 2023 boasts a star-studded lineup of over 100 artists from around the world

The Format Festival 2023 includes famous musicians and music acts like LCD Soundsystem and Alanis Morissette as well as several visual and performing arts by renowned names such as Jon Rafman and Guerrilla Girls.

Following the festival's announcement, the full lineup and further details that have been revealed are as follows:

Friday, September 22:

LCD Soundsystem

Jamie XX

Little Simz

Digable Planets

Poolside (Live DJ Set)

LP Giobbi

Madeline Edwards

Kari Faux

Theon Cross

Myron Elkins

Ouri

Sparkle City Disco

Thebrosfresh

Dombrance

Fort Knox Five

François K

Disc-O-Lypso: Honey Montana

Playtronica Berlin Station

Saturday, September 23:

Alanis Morissette

Modest Mouse

Big Wild

Poolside (Live DJ Set)

Paul Cauthen

Green Velvet

The Pharcyde

Nikki Lane

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Blond:ish

Sudan Archives

Sir Woman

Sofia Kourtesis

Faux Real

Sparkle City Disco

Museum of Love

Angel White

François K

Disc-O-Lypso: Isaac Ferry & Ambrosi

Mandrake Tiempo De Maldad

Sunday, September 24:

Leon Bridges

Tash Sultana

Bob Moses

Channel Tres

Franc Moody

Momentary

Serpentwithfeet

Digitalism

Classixx

Pedrito Martinez

Arushi Jain

François K

Disc-O-Lypso: Beyond The Struttosphere

Flying Mojito Bros

The Past Lives

Amos Cochran

Visual & Performing Arts Acts:

Guerrilla Girls

JR's Inside Out Project

Kameelah Janan Rasheed

Ragnar Kjartansson x The National

Jon Rafman

Jeremy Deller

Istanbul'74 Flags for Future

Atelier Sisu

Danielle Hatch

Esrawe Cadena

Neptunian

Glitter Ball Amy Koshbin

Marinella Senatore

Toilet Paper Magazine

Uman

Jonah Freeman & Justin Lowe

Assume Vivid Astro Focus

Format Festival is a three-day music and arts festival that began in Bentonville, Arkansas

The Format Festival is a three-day multidisciplinary music and arts festival that was founded in 2021, and held in Bentonville, Arkansas. The festival is the brainchild of Triadic, a creative house and cultural engine founded by Roya Sachs, Elizabeth Edelman, and Mafalda Millies, who created the company in 2018, alongside their partners at C3 Presents, Charles Attal, and Charlie Walker.

During the Format Festival, the downtown area comes alive with live music performances, food vendors, art exhibitions, and family-friendly activities. The festival covers a diverse range of music genres, including rock, country, blues, jazz, and more, and it attracts talented musicians from all over the region.

The festival in Bentonville showcases local and national artists, musicians, and performers. The festival takes place over a weekend in the fall and features live music, art exhibitions, craft vendors, food trucks, and more. The festival aims to promote the arts and culture scene in Bentonville and provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent.

In addition to music performances, the format festival also includes other activities, such as art exhibitions, food vendors, craft booths, workshops, and more. These events provide a unique cultural experience and bring people from different walks of life to celebrate music and art.

