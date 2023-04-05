Format Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, price, venue, and more

The Format Festival is set to make a triumphant return in 2023 with an impressive lineup featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry. The three-day event will take place between September 22, 2023, and September 24, 2023, at Sugar Creek Airstrip, Benouville, Arkansas.
The festival will include major headliners including Alanis Morissette, LCD Soundsystem, and Leon Bridges. The exciting lineup of artists promises to make the festival an unforgettable experience.
Format Festival presale tickets will be made available starting Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT) on the festival's official website (format-festival.com). The ticket prices vary, with the three-day pass general admission ticket being priced at $499 and VIP tickets at $799.
Format Festival 2023 boasts a star-studded lineup of over 100 artists from around the world
The Format Festival 2023 includes famous musicians and music acts like LCD Soundsystem and Alanis Morissette as well as several visual and performing arts by renowned names such as Jon Rafman and Guerrilla Girls.
Following the festival's announcement, the full lineup and further details that have been revealed are as follows:
Friday, September 22:
- LCD Soundsystem
- Jamie XX
- Little Simz
- Digable Planets
- Poolside (Live DJ Set)
- LP Giobbi
- Madeline Edwards
- Kari Faux
- Theon Cross
- Myron Elkins
- Ouri
- Sparkle City Disco
- Thebrosfresh
- Dombrance
- Fort Knox Five
- François K
- Disc-O-Lypso: Honey Montana
- Playtronica Berlin Station
Saturday, September 23:
- Alanis Morissette
- Modest Mouse
- Big Wild
- Poolside (Live DJ Set)
- Paul Cauthen
- Green Velvet
- The Pharcyde
- Nikki Lane
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Blond:ish
- Sudan Archives
- Sir Woman
- Sofia Kourtesis
- Faux Real
- Sparkle City Disco
- Museum of Love
- Angel White
- François K
- Disc-O-Lypso: Isaac Ferry & Ambrosi
- Mandrake Tiempo De Maldad
Sunday, September 24:
- Leon Bridges
- Tash Sultana
- Bob Moses
- Channel Tres
- Franc Moody
- Momentary
- Serpentwithfeet
- Digitalism
- Classixx
- Pedrito Martinez
- Arushi Jain
- François K
- Disc-O-Lypso: Beyond The Struttosphere
- Flying Mojito Bros
- The Past Lives
- Amos Cochran
Visual & Performing Arts Acts:
- Guerrilla Girls
- JR's Inside Out Project
- Kameelah Janan Rasheed
- Ragnar Kjartansson x The National
- Jon Rafman
- Jeremy Deller
- Istanbul'74 Flags for Future
- Atelier Sisu
- Danielle Hatch
- Esrawe Cadena
- Neptunian
- Glitter Ball Amy Koshbin
- Marinella Senatore
- Toilet Paper Magazine
- Uman
- Jonah Freeman & Justin Lowe
- Assume Vivid Astro Focus
Format Festival is a three-day music and arts festival that began in Bentonville, Arkansas
The Format Festival is a three-day multidisciplinary music and arts festival that was founded in 2021, and held in Bentonville, Arkansas. The festival is the brainchild of Triadic, a creative house and cultural engine founded by Roya Sachs, Elizabeth Edelman, and Mafalda Millies, who created the company in 2018, alongside their partners at C3 Presents, Charles Attal, and Charlie Walker.
During the Format Festival, the downtown area comes alive with live music performances, food vendors, art exhibitions, and family-friendly activities. The festival covers a diverse range of music genres, including rock, country, blues, jazz, and more, and it attracts talented musicians from all over the region.
The festival in Bentonville showcases local and national artists, musicians, and performers. The festival takes place over a weekend in the fall and features live music, art exhibitions, craft vendors, food trucks, and more. The festival aims to promote the arts and culture scene in Bentonville and provide a platform for emerging artists to showcase their talent.
In addition to music performances, the format festival also includes other activities, such as art exhibitions, food vendors, craft booths, workshops, and more. These events provide a unique cultural experience and bring people from different walks of life to celebrate music and art.