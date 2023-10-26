Gills Onions Recall: Reason, affected products, and all you need to know

Gills Onions has issued a nationwide recall for select diced onion products over a potential Salmonella contamination concern. If consumed, the affected products may pose risks of causing severe to fatal infections and sicknesses in people of all ages, including the elderly and pregnant women.

Announced on October 23, 2023, the voluntary recall applies to different packaging of Gills-branded diced onion products, including Yellow onion, celery and onions, mirepoix, and red onions.

The affected onion products are being recalled after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified the establishment that the concerned onion products may be linked to an ongoing investigation of the Salmonella Thompson outbreak.

Although the concerned products are already past their best-by-date of August 2023 and hence no longer up for sale, the establishment decided to recall them to ensure consumer safety. It is to be noted that Salmonella is one of the most common contaminants and can cause a salmonellosis infection.

These infections often incubate within 12 to 72 hours and could cause people to experience symptoms like high fever, digestive issues, nausea, headaches, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

Some severe cases of infections can also cause contaminants to enter a patient's bloodstream, thus causing fatal ailments like endocarditis, arterial infections, and arthritis. Although salmonellosis affects people of all ages, it may not be as severe for healthy individuals. However, it can often be fatal for the elderly, children, and expecting or pregnant women. All individuals experiencing salmonellosis-like symptoms are advised to consult a doctor.

Regions where recalled products were distributed include Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Montana

Packed in labeled plastic bags or cups of various sizes, the affected diced onion products were available under the Gills Onions branding in the following varieties: diced yellow onion, diced celery and onions, diced mirepoix, and diced red onion.

The recalled products were exclusively distributed to the regions of "Arizona, California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Montana." Available in different price ranges, the diced onion products may have been bought from major retailers, including Smart & Final, Bashas Markets, CHEF'STORE, and Stater Bros.

Customers can refer to the following table to find a list of all the varieties of diced onion products that may have been affected by the recall:

Product Description UPC* Use-bydate Lot codes located onthe side of the cupsor back of the bags State Retail outlet Gills Onions Brand3 lb. bags, diced yellow onions 643550000320 8/18/23 223YAS2B2R212 California Smart & Final 8/25/23 223YAS3A2R219 8/11/23 223YAC2A2R205 Arizona andCalifornia Bashas Markets and Smart & Final 8/14/23 223YAS3A2R208 8/28/23 223YAS2A2R222 8/11/23 223YAC2A2R205 CaliforniaOregonWashingtonIdahoMontana Smart & Final and CHEF'STORE 8/14/23 223YAS3A2R208 8/18/23 223YAS2A2R212 8/21/23 223YAS3A2R215 8/25/23 223YAM3A2R219 8/28/23 223YAS2A2R222 Gills Onions Brand8 oz cups, dicedyellow onions 643550000658 8/15/23 223YAS3A1Z209 Arizona andCalifornia Bashas Markets,Smart & Final, andStater Bros. 8/19/23 223YAM4A1Z213 8/21/23 223YAS3A1Z215 8/26/23 223YAS3A1Z220 8/28/23 223YAM4A1Z222 8/12/23 223YAC2A1Z206 California Stater Bros 8/14/23 223YAS3A1Z208 California Smart & Final andStater Bros Gills Onions Brand8 oz cups, dicedcelery & onions 643550000696 8/15/23 223YAS3A1Z209 Arizona andCalifornia Bashas Markets,Smart & Final, andStater Bros 8/21/23 223YAS3A1Z215 8/28/23 223YAS3A1Z222 8/28/23 223YAM4A1Z222 California Smart & Final Gills Onions Brand10 oz cups, dicedmirepoix 643550000788 8/8/23 223YAC2A1Z206 California Smart & Final 8/11/23 223YAS3A1Z209 8/15/23 223YAM4A1Z213 8/17/23 223YAS3A1Z215 8/22/23 223YAS3A1Z220 8/24/23 223YAM4A1Z222 Gills Onions Brand8 oz cups, diced redonions 643550000641 8/12/23 123RAC1A1Z206 California Stater BrosSmart & Final 8/28/23 223RAB1A1Z222 8/19/23 123RAB1A1Z213 California Stater Bros 8/15/23 123RAB1A1Z209 California Smart & Final 8/14/23 123RAB1A1Z208 Arizona andCalifornia Bashas Markets,Smart & Final, andStater Bros 8/21/23 123RAB1A1Z215 8/26/23 223RAB1A1Z220

Individuals who may have purchased any of the aforementioned products and may still have them in their fridge are urged to throw them away. One should also wash or clean your fridge or any other surfaces where you may have stored the recalled diced onion products.

It is to be noted that the establishment has not hinted at any details about a refund or reimbursement. Individuals with questions regarding this matter or those with doubts about the Gills Onions recall can get in touch with the Oxnard, CA-based establishment at 1-800-348-2255.