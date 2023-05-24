Hard-Fi tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more 

British rock band Hard-Fi has made an exciting announcement for their loyal fans. After an 11-year hiatus from touring, the band is set to embark on a 13-date tour across the UK. The highly anticipated journey will commence on October 5 at the renowned Junction venue in Cambridge.

Fans across the country will have the chance to catch their favorite rockers in action as they make their way to major cities such as Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, and Birmingham. This long-awaited tour promises to be a memorable experience for Hard-Fi enthusiasts, who have eagerly awaited the band's return to the stage.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the band’s mailing list on their pre-sale on May 24 at 10 am local time, while the general sale will begin on May 26 at 10 am local time via their official website.

Hard-Fi's UK tour will begin in Cambridge and end in London

Hard-Fi will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with their concert in Cambridge, which is scheduled to take place on October 5, 2023. After visiting some cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their brief tour with their London concert on October 21, 2023.

The following are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 5, 2023 – Cambridge, Junction

October 6, 2023 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

October 7, 2023 – Leeds, Beckett University

October 9, 2023 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

October 11, 2023 – Newcastle, NX

October 12, 2023 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

October 13, 2023 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

October 15, 2023 – Bristol, O2 Academy

October 16, 2023 – Oxford, O2 Academy

October 17, 2023 – Brighton, Chalk

October 19, 2023 – Norwich, UEA

October 20, 2023 – Nottingham, Rock City

October 21, 2023 – London, Troxy

Hard-Fi is a BRIT Award-nominated indie rock band formed in 2003

Hard-Fi is an English indie rock band formed in 2003 in Staines, Middlesex. The band's lineup consists of Richard Archer (vocals, guitar), Ross Phillips (guitar), Kai Stephens (bass), and Steve Kemp (drums).

They gained significant popularity with their debut album Stars of CCTV released in 2005. The album was a commercial success and received critical acclaim upon its release. It showcased Hard-Fi's unique blend of indie rock, punk, and electronic influences, with lyrics reflecting working-class life and social issues in the UK. The album's sound resonated with a wide audience, and it quickly climbed the charts, reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart.

The band has won numerous awards and enjoyed recognition in their music career. They won the 2006 Q Award for Best Album (for Stars of CCTV), NME Award for Best Album (for Stars of CCTV), 2006 NME Award for Best New Band, and that same year they were nominated for the BRIT Award for Best British Group, with popular bands like Coldplay and Kaiser Chiefs.

The band also received nominations for the Mercury Music Prize and the NME Awards in the same year. Their energetic live performances and catchy singles, such as Cash Machine and Living for the Weekend, further solidified their reputation as an amazing live act.

Overall, Hard-Fi's impact on the music industry is marked by their ability to connect with a diverse audience through their honest lyrics, infectious melodies, and energetic performances. Although their output has been relatively quiet in recent years, their debut album and subsequent recognition solidified their place as one of the prominent bands of the mid-2000s indie rock movement.

Poll : 0 votes