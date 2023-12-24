Holidays 2023: 5 best makeup products to cover up tattoos temporarily for family gatherings

Tattoos are becoming a form of self-expression and personal adornment, yet in various social and familial settings, the desire to cover up tattoos can arise due to traditional beliefs and cultural taboos. This necessity often presents challenges, particularly when tattoos are prominently displayed on the face, arms, or neck. In response to this common concern, a range of makeup products have been developed to effectively and discreetly cover up tattoos.

Some products deliver full coverage with minimal effort, leaving the skin appearing bare. Others provide moderate coverage sufficient for professional environments but still perceptible to those inquiring. Each option trades efficacy against convenience, with water-resistant selections suiting active lifestyles, which can provide valuable insights for individuals navigating the intersection of personal expression and societal expectations.

How to cover up tattoos using makeup?

Tattoo ink is injected into the dermis layer, which is located just beneath the topmost layer of skin, known as the epidermis. This placement allows the tattoo to remain relatively permanent, as the dermis layer is more stable and less subject to shedding and renewal.

Due to the resilient nature of tattoo pigment, it cannot be fully concealed by conventional means such as accessories or clothing. However, several cosmetic schemes can expertly cover up tattoos for a temporary period. These include:

1) Inga Tattoo Cushion Foundation

The Inga Cushion Foundation is a clinically tested antiperspirant product, boasting a 24-hour coverage guarantee. This esteemed Korean makeup brand has received widespread recognition on social media platforms, lauded for its all-encompassing formulation that excels in tattoo concealment.

Noteworthy is the innovative dispensing method of the product, achieved through gentle pressing, which not only adds a touch of elegance but also ensures impeccable hygiene standards. The foundation is offered in 10 distinct shades, each culminating in a semi-matte finish. If you find yourself captivated by the allure of this foundation, check out their Instagram handle.

2) Mars Cover Rangers Concealer palette

Mars Cosmetics' dual-purpose color corrector and concealer palette can conceal everything that needs to be disguised. Its small, concise, and sturdy packaging is also a bonus factor.

People love this Cover Rangers color corrector and concealer palette because it comes in a portable size and is very affordable. For covering dark-colored tattoos, it offers high coverage and a light formula that adheres well to the skin. You can buy it on the official website of Mars Cosmetics.

3) L.A.Girl HD Pro Concealer

No introduction is needed for this product to cover up tattoos, as stated by the LA Girl HD Pro Concealer official website:

"A concealer that needs no introduction. The L.A. Girl HD PRO.conceal is the holy grail of concealers. The creamy, yet lightweight texture provides complete, natural-looking coverage with a ‘barely there’ feel and all-day wear."

Many makeup professionals appreciate this concealer for its impressive pigmentation and user-friendly application facilitated by its soft brush applicator. The smooth texture and excellent coverage of this concealer allow for direct application onto tattoos without the need for primer preparation. Moreover, a diverse range of stunning shades is available, enabling the creation of a flawless base.

4) Dermaflage Cover-up Concealer

Dermaflage Tattoo Cover-up Concealer is renowned for covering up tattoos. Their concealer is smudge-proof and dries matte with no tackiness. It will not rub off or stain clothing.

This particular concealer product offers a range of three distinct shades, specifically formulated to effectively conceal tattoos featuring black pigment. The official website has nine tones to choose from. Choosing one that matches your skin tone will help you cover up tattoos without any problem.

5) L'Oréal Paris Infallible 32H Matte Cover Foundation.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 32h Matte Cover Foundation is a long-lasting foundation that provides a mattifying effect for up to 32 hours. The solution is readily blendable and leaves the skin with a natural finish. It is waterproof and has an SPF of 25.

The cover foundation provides medium coverage, so use it in conjunction with loose powder or setting spray to cover up tattoos.

Before the application of these products, it is advisable to utilize a primer to ensure optimal adherence to the skin. Following the concealment of your tattoo with makeup, it is recommended to seal the area with a setting spray or loose powder, providing lasting coverage throughout the day and night.

It is important to ensure the area is thoroughly dry to prevent any transfer of makeup onto clothing. In instances where time constraints are a concern, the use of quick-fix accessories can effectively complement the look, ensuring readiness for family gatherings.

All of these products are available to buy from their official websites and e-commerce websites like Amazon and Sephora.