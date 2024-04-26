How to choose right golf clubs? 

Making the decision to take up golf is thrilling, but choosing the proper gear may be intimidating.

Selecting the proper golf clubs is essential. Choosing clubs that are inappropriate for their skill level or body type is a typical error made by novice players, which might impede their advancement. This procedure may be made simpler by knowing where and when to buy.

Golf clubs can be tested out before being bought at many stores. It's imperative that you check various clubs to choose which one best fits you. For a successful match, it's critical to take into account both your physical requirements and the club's attributes.

All of the required equipment is readily available at sporting goods stores. Selecting the proper set of golf clubs from the many options available is essential to preventing the aggravation of improper gear.

Choosing the Right Golf Clubs for Beginners

Tips to Choose right golf clubs (Image via Freepik)

1) Test them out first

Before you make a purchase, it's crucial to test the golf clubs in a real setting. Most stores will allow you to swing various clubs to see how they feel.

Finding the clubs that best suit your playing style and are both comfortable and successful requires practical experience. Never rely just on advice from others; owing to variations in body shape, strength and technique, what works for one golfer may not work for you.

2) Avoid buying the complete set

As a beginner, it’s advisable not to purchase a complete set of golf clubs immediately. Instead, start with a half set that typically includes fewer clubs specifically designed for novice players.

These sets are less complicated and more reasonably priced, which will allow you to concentrate on and enhance particular areas of your game. You may progressively add more specialised clubs to your set as your abilities improve.

How to choose the right golf clubsfor a better game (Image via Freepik)

3) Opt for a shorter driver

Choosing the right driver is critical because it's used to start most holes. Beginners should opt for a shorter driver, ideally around 44.5 inches, similar to those used on the PGA Tour.

A shorter driver is easier to control, which helps in making more accurate shots. Starting with a driver that you can handle well will boost your confidence and improve your overall game performance.

4) Selecting the right putter

The putter is one of the most used clubs in your bag, especially crucial on the green.

When choosing a putter, ensure it matches your body dimensions—particularly your height and arm length. The putter should allow you to maintain a comfortable, natural stance where the club is parallel to the ground.

This alignment helps achieve more accurate putts. Also, consider the loft of the putter, as it affects how the ball rolls after impact.

Also Read: 6 Best gym water bottles to avail from Nike

How to choose the right golf clubs for a better game (Image via Freepik)

5) Irons vs. Hybrids

Beginners often find traditional irons challenging to use due to their less forgiving nature and requirement for precise ball striking.

Using hybrids instead of 3-, 4- and 5-irons is practicable. Hybrids combine the forgiveness of woods with the control and precision of irons, making them simpler to hit and more forgiving on off-center hits, which novices make.

6) Choosing the right wedge

Short games require wedges, especially for bunker or green shots. Choose a wedge based on the courses you play.

For elevated greens, a higher-lofted wedge stops the ball better. A sand wedge with a broader sole and more bounce prevents the club from digging too deep in soft sand bunkers.

How to choose the right golf clubs for a better game (Image via Freepik)

7) Seek advice from experienced golfers

Lastly, tapping into the knowledge of experienced golfers can be invaluable. If you have friends who play, ask them for advice or even to try out their golf clubs. They can offer practical insights and accompany you to stores to help choose clubs that will suit your needs as you learn the game.

Making the right golf club selection is a crucial first step in becoming a better player. Making sure that your golf equipment enhances your learning process may be achieved by carefully comparing and contrasting different clubs, starting with a smaller set and speaking with experienced players.

A deeper appreciation of the sport and quicker progress are made possible by choosing the right equipment, which also adds to the enjoyment of the game.