7 Best New Balance hats to add to your sportswear collection

New Balance hats are popular for their combination of functionality and style among athletes and casual wearers alike. For over 100 years now, New Balance has been known for making functional and comfortable sportswear, and its hats are no different.

Each New Balance hat is designed with attention to detail, ensuring they serve their purpose and also complement any sportswear collection. The variety of styles caters to different preferences and needs, making New Balance hats versatile and widely appealing. Whether for running, shading from the sun, or simply adding a sporty touch to outfits, these hats meet various needs with style and efficiency.

Explore the best New Balance hats for your sportswear collection

Here are the top New Balance hats to add to your sportswear collection without breaking the bank. These are:

Unisex 6 Panel Classic Hat

Unisex 6 Panel Pro Run Hat

Unisex 6 Panel Laser Performance Hat

Unisex Cargo Bucket Hat

Unisex Brooklyn Half Trucker Hat

Unisex Brooklyn Half 6 Panel Classic Hat

Unisex Sport Essentials Trucker Hat

1) Unisex 6 Panel Classic Hat

Unisex 6 Panel Classic Hat (Image via New Balance)

At $23.99, the New Balance Unisex 6 Panel Hat combines basic style with useful features, as suggested by the brand website. With its sturdy cotton canvas construction and buckle closure, this hat can be adjusted to fit any head easily. It offers style and protection from the sun and goes with any sports or casual outfit thanks to its classic look.

2) Unisex 6 Panel Pro Run Hat

Unisex 6 Panel Pro Run Hat (Image via New Balance)

According to the brand website, the Unisex 6 Panel Pro Run Hat, priced at $31.99, is made for serious runners. This hat has a bright brim to make you more visible and UPF 50 protection to keep UV rays out.

It is made of poly woven fabric made from 100% recycled polyester, and laser-cut venting makes it even more breathable, making it perfect for hard workouts.

3) Unisex 6 Panel Laser Performance Hat

Unisex 6 Panel Laser Performance Hat (Image via New Balance)

According to the brand's website, this laser Performance Hat is made to help athletes because it has improved moisture-wicking technology. The structured design of these New Balance hats has fabric-covered hook-and-loop closures that let you change the fit and laser-cut holes for better airflow.

Available at $25.99, this laser performance hat can be an ideal choice when you're running early in the morning or late at night.

4) Unisex Cargo Bucket Hat

Unisex Cargo Bucket Hat (Image via New Balance)

Offered at $27.99 on the brand website, the Cargo Bucket Hat is perfect for those looking for functionality and style. Its wide, floppy brim provides ample sun protection, while a utility pocket with snap closure offers a safe spot for small essentials. Made from 100% recycled nylon, this hat is an environmentally friendly option for outdoor enthusiasts.

5) Unisex Brooklyn Half Trucker Hat

Unisex Brooklyn Half Trucker Hat (Image via New Balance)

According to the New Balance official website, this $29.99 trucker hat is a tribute to the United Airlines NYC Half. It has a classic trucker shape and an airy mesh back. The body is made of lightweight cotton twill. It's great for both walkers and people watching the race because it combines comfort and style in a sporty package.

6) Unisex Brooklyn Half 6 Panel Classic Hat

Unisex Brooklyn Half 6 Panel Classic Hat (Image via New Balance)

Available at $31.99 on the brand website, this hat is designed for both style and comfort. Based on the brand's website, known as the “dad hat,” it is ideal for everyday wear with its soft cotton material and relaxed fit.

It’s especially suited for commemorating participation or spectating at the Brooklyn Half Marathon, adding a sporty yet subtle touch to any casual ensemble.

7) Unisex Sport Essentials Trucker Hat

Unisex Sport Essentials Trucker Hat (Image via New Balance)

As per the brand website, the Sport Essentials Trucker Hat is tailored for active lifestyles, featuring a curved brim and adjustable snapback for a perfect fit. Available at $25.99, its mesh back ensures ventilation, making it an excellent choice for outdoor activities on warm days. The hat's simple yet functional design makes it a staple in any sportswear collection.

There is a large selection of fashionable, cozy, and functional New Balance hats, so there is something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a hat to protect you from the sun during outdoor activities, help you run faster, or simply make your casual clothing appear nicer, New Balance hats offer a blend of elegant design with functional functionality.