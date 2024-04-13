4 deodorants to avail from athlete-owned brands

Choosing deodorants from athlete-owned brands for a workout or training season can be difficult. Sweating and body odor are common problems that emerge during intensive workout sessions. These unpleasant odors can be distracting while focusing on training, hence, it is suggested to use body deodorants before entering a gym or beginning a training season.

Athletes often extend their expertise to beauty brands, offering solutions tailored to active lifestyles. Brands such as CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo, One8 by Virat Kolhi, House 99 by David Beckham, and Paptui by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson feature a variety of deodorants, including roll-ons, spray deodorants, and much more. Here are 4 deodorants one can avail from these athlete-owned brands.

Legacy Deodorant Stick by CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo

One8 No Gas Blanc Deodorant by Virat Kohli

Papatui 48 Hour Perspirant by Dwane Johnson

Supergoop! PLAY SPF 30 Antioxidant Body Mist by Maria Sharapova

1) Legacy Deodorant Stick by CR7 Cristiano Ronaldo

From the brand CR7 by Cristiano Ronaldo, this is a long-lasting and premium deodorant stick that lasts throughout the day. It is formulated keeping in mind Ronaldo's active lifestyle. This deodorant stick has a blend of aromatic notes and masculinity.

This deodorant stick contains a combination of high-quality ingredients such as menthol, aromatic sage, rosemary, and citrus extracts. These ingredients help tackle the bad smell created by sweat and body odor during intense workout sessions.

Pros Cons Long lasting freshness Fragrance might be too strong Gentle formulation Higher price point

Price: $23.67 (CR7's official website and Amazon)

2) One8 No Gas Blanc Deodorant by Virat Kohli

A premium athletic deodorant by One 8, Virat Kohli's brand, is designed to offer freshness all day long without the use of gas. It has a unique formulation that provides effective protection against body odor. It doesn't leave any residue after application or stickiness on the skin.

This deodorant is gentle on the skin and can be used daily without causing any discomfort or irritation. Its formulation helps fight odor-causing bacteria and keeps on feeling fresh all day long. The ingredients like alcohol and aqua in this deodorant help maintain the skin's moisture and keep the skin smooth.

Pros Cons Long lasting freshness Patch test recommended Gentle formulation

Price: $37.02 (Amazon)

3) Papatui 48 Hour Perspirant by Dwayne Johnson

This deodorant from Dwayne Johnason's beauty brand, Papatui, offers all-day freshness with its advanced formula. Infused with ingredients like aluminum zirconium and dimethicone, it effectively prevents sweat and body odor.

This deodorant from Papatui is renowned for its 48-hour-lasting power, making it perfect for intensive training workout sessions. It's the ultimate choice for those who are looking for a deodorant to support their active lifestyle. This deodorant from Papatui is available in two flavors: Sandalwood Seude and Lush Coconut

Pros Cons Long lasting protection for up to 48 hours Not suitable for all skin types Quick drying formula

Price: $9.99 (Papatui's official website and Target)

4) Supergoop! PLAY SPF 30 Antioxidant Body Mist by Maria Sharapova

This deodorant from Supergoop, by Maria Sharapova, is designed for active lifestyles. Its convenient spray applicator allows for quick and easy application, leaving a non-greasy feel for daily wear.

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants like Vitamin C and E, this mist not only provides odor protection but also shields the skin from the sun. Vitamin C helps fight against body odor and prevents sweat while promoting a brighter complexion.

Pros Cons Convenient spray format Overpowering scent SPF protection Leaves residue

Price: $24 (Supergroop's official website and Amazon)

The deodorants from athlete-owned brands listed above are ideal for any intensive workout training session or long practice. These are designed by athletes, keeping in mind their struggles with problems like sweat and body odor. Keeping oneself smelling good and fresh for longer periods can be made possible with the 4 deodorants from athlete-owned brands.