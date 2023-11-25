10 best natural deodorants of 2023 

Natural deodorants have gained significant popularity in recent years as people become more conscious of the ingredients they put in their bodies. Unlike traditional deodorants that often contain harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances, natural deodorants are made from plant-based ingredients that are gentle yet effective in combating body odor.

These deodorants typically utilize ingredients like baking soda, coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils to neutralize odor-causing bacteria and keep underarms fresh and clean throughout the day. Additionally, natural deodorants are often free from aluminum, which is a common ingredient found in conventional antiperspirants and has been linked to potential health concerns.

Natural deodorants have become increasingly popular among individuals who are looking for a healthier and more eco-friendly option in their personal care routine. With a wide variety of scents and formulations available, these deodorants offer a sustainable alternative to traditional products.

By opting for natural deodorants, not only can perfume enthusiasts prioritize their own well-being, but they can also contribute to reducing their environmental footprint. This conscious choice allows individuals to embrace a more natural approach to personal care while still enjoying the benefits of effective odor protection.

Here is a checklist of 10 natural deodorants of 2023 that serve as a scent-seeker's buying guide.

1) Aesop Deodorant

Packaged in a convenient bottle that easily fits into the gym bag of any perfume lover and can be effortlessly reapplied on the go, this product is perfect for those who are always on the move. With a captivating blend of vetiver root (top), zinc (heart), and coriander seeds (base), it offers a unique woody and earthy fragrance that appeals to both men and women.

Available at Walmart for just $48.99, this beloved natural deodorant is a must-have for all fragrance enthusiasts during their training sessions.

2) Megababe Rosy Pits

Rosy Pits is curated with cornstarch for moisture absorption and a dry sensation. It has a pleasant floral scent and a water-based formula for easy application. It is free from baking soda and does not leave any white residue on clothes. This deodorant contains keynotes of willow bark (top), oatmeal (heart), and amino acids (base) that nourish the skin and make it highly effective. Additionally, it has plant-based enzymes and extracts that eliminate odor-causing bacteria, ensuring long-lasting freshness.

Priced at $13.97 on Amazon, this is a perfect natural deodorant for women.

3) Caudalie Vinofresh Deodorant

This natural deodorant is the ultimate choice for both women and men, providing a refreshing cooling sensation. Crafted from the finest eucalyptus, it not only offers long-lasting odor control but also leaves a delightful, light scent. What sets it apart is its unique formula enriched with grape water, a natural prebiotic renowned for its soothing and hydrating properties on the skin.

With a pocket-friendly price of just $15.99 at Walmart, this deodorant is the perfect option for daily use.

4) PiperWai Natural Deodorant Stick

This is the PiperWai Natural Deodorant Stick, the ultimate odor protection with an activated charcoal formula. The porous charcoal absorbs excess moisture, sweat, and unpleasant odors. It also contains coconut oil with antioxidants, fatty acids, and vitamin E to moisturize the skin and restore its pH balance. Loaded with soothing shea butter and other nourishing ingredients, this deodorant stick is perfect for irritated and sensitive skin.

A scent lover can get it now for $28.99 on Amazon and experience its calming and soothing effects.

5) BALI SECRETS Natural Deodorant

This natural deodorant provides effective, long-lasting protection against body odor. It is specially designed to offer heavy-duty protection without feeling sticky, making it perfect for all-day wear. The formula is skin-friendly and free from baking soda, parabens, aluminum chlorohydrate, and zirconium. Made with Bali's local herbal remedies, it is free from GMOs, phthalates, triclosans, and synthetic preservatives.

Available for $14.99 on Amazon, this fragrance combines zesty tones with floral notes, creating a balanced scent.

6) Green Tidings Natural Deodorant

This natural deodorant provides all-day protection against body odor. It lasts 48 hours and is suitable for men and women. The formula is non-toxic and made with organic ingredients, using solar energy. It does not contain gluten, parabens, or mineral salts. Further, the deodorant combines keynotes of organic coconut oil (top), fair trade shea butter, candelilla wax (heart), and lavender essential oils (base) for a synthetic-free lavender fragrance.

Available for $15.99 on Amazon, this deodorant keeps you smelling great without causing any skin concerns.

7) Sol de Janeiro Rio Deodorant

The brand's natural deodorant has the same scent as Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. It combines beautiful notes of pistachio, salted caramel, vanilla, and sandalwood to create a captivating fragrance. The deodorant is formulated with citric acid ester to neutralize bacteria, papaya enzyme to promote even skin tone and prevent ingrown hair, and tapioca starch to absorb sweat and keep the skin dry.

This deodorant is available at Walmart for $26.93, helping reduce plastic waste by up to 60%.

8) Dove 0% Aluminum Cucumber and Green Tea Deodorant

This aluminum-free deodorant comes in five delightful scents from the renowned skincare brand, Dove. The invigorating fragrance of cucumbers is especially appealing to perfume enthusiasts who love wearing it throughout the day. The starter set includes a durable stainless steel case and a deodorant refill, ensuring long-lasting use.

Available at Walmart for just $10, it not only benefits the environment but also provides great value for the user.

9) Tom’s Of Maine Natural Odor Protection Deodorant

This unscented deodorant stick offers long-lasting protection against body odor. It is perfect for individuals who prefer to avoid artificial scents on their skin while still benefiting from effective odor protection. The product is free from preservatives, artificial fragrances, and animal testing.

Priced at $37.19 on Amazon, it is an excellent choice for environmentally conscious scent-seekers, as it boasts various safety certifications.

10) Native Deodorant

The organic coconut oil and vanilla scent of this deodorant from Native is as amazing as it sounds. This natural deodorant is crafted with a perfect blend of ingredients. It contains probiotics to effectively control odor-causing bacteria, coconut oil, and shea butter to maintain smoothness in the armpits, and tapioca to absorb perspiration and keep them dry.

Available for just $12.97 at Walmart, this deodorant is non-greasy, long-lasting, and leaves no residue on clothes.

Natural deodorants are made with clean, plant-based ingredients that possess antibacterial properties, ensuring there are no potential health risks associated with their use. Perfume enthusiasts can easily find these natural deodorants of 2023 on their official websites or popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart.