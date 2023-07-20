Stay Fresh Naturally: Homemade Deodorant Recipes for Odor-Free Days

Homemade deodorants have become quite popular in recent times for the several benefits they possess. They have been popularised by people who want to avoid using chemically processed deodorants that might pose risks to human health. This is because most commercial deodorants and antiperspirants contain harmful chemicals that are harsh on the skin.

As deodrants can help an individual feel confident, there are natural alternatives which could easily be made at home. They are environment friendly and can be used on a regular basis without having the fear of facing any potential risks of chemicals.

Easiest Homemade Deodorant Recipes You Should Try

Homemade deodorants (Image via Getty Images)

1. Soothing lavender deodorant balm

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of shea butter

2 tablespoons of arrowroot powder

1 tablespoon of baking soda

10 drops of lavender essential oil

Instructions:

Begin by melting the coconut oil and shea butter in a double boiler over low heat. Once melted, remove from heat and add the arrowroot powder and baking soda to the mixture. Stir well until you achieve a smooth and consistent paste. Incorporate 10 drops of lavender essential oil and thoroughly mix it in. Transfer the resulting blend into an empty deodorant container. Allow the deodorant balm to cool and solidify before using it.

2. Refreshing citrus spray deodorant

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of witch hazel

1/4 cup of aloe vera gel

20 drops of lemon essential oil

10 drops of sweet orange essential oil

Instructions:

Take a spray bottle and combine the witch hazel with the aloe vera gel. Add 20 drops of lemon essential oil and 10 drops of sweet orange essential oil to the mixture. Close the bottle securely and shake it well to ensure proper blending of the oils. Prior to each use, shake the bottle again to evenly disperse the ingredients. Spray the refreshing citrus deodorant on your underarms and allow it to dry.

3. Cooling mint deodorant stick

Homemade deodorants (Image via Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of shea butter

1/4 cup of coconut oil

1/4 cup of beeswax pellets

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

10 drops of peppermint essential oil

Instructions:

In a double boiler, gently melt the shea butter, coconut oil, and beeswax pellets together. Stir in the cornstarch and mix until a smooth consistency is achieved. Add 10 drops of peppermint essential oil to the mixture and thoroughly stir it in. Carefully pour the resulting mixture into an empty deodorant stick container. Allow the deodorant to cool and harden before using it.

4. Floral rose and ylang-ylang deodorant cream

Homemade deodorants (Image via Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of cocoa butter

1/4 cup of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of baking soda

2 tablespoons of arrowroot powder

10 drops of rose essential oil

5 drops of ylang-ylang essential oil

Instructions:

Using a double boiler, melt the cocoa butter and coconut oil until they blend smoothly. Remove the mixture from heat and add the baking soda and arrowroot powder. Stir the ingredients thoroughly until they form a consistent cream-like texture. Add 10 drops of rose essential oil and five drops of ylang-ylang essential oil, mixing them well. Transfer the deodorant cream into a clean container, ensuring an airtight seal. Allow the cream to cool and solidify before use.

5. Woody sandalwood deodorant paste

Homemade deodorants (Image via Getty Images)

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of shea butter

1/4 cup of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of diatomaceous earth

2 tablespoons of bentonite clay

10 drops of sandalwood essential oil

Instructions:

Start by melting the shea butter and coconut oil together in a double boiler. Remove the mixture from heat and add the diatomaceous earth and bentonite clay. Thoroughly stir until the ingredients form a thick and consistent paste. Add 10 drops of sandalwood essential oil, ensuring it is well incorporated. Carefully transfer the deodorant paste into a clean and airtight jar. Allow the paste to cool and set before using it.

What Are the Benefits of Using Homemade Deodorants?

Homemade deodorants (Image via Getty Images)

Free from harmful chemicals: Unlike many commercial deodorants that contain harmful chemicals such as parabens, aluminum compounds, and artificial fragrances, homemade deodorants use natural ingredients. This eliminates exposure to potentially harmful substances, reducing the risk of skin irritation and adverse health effects.

Gentle on skin: The natural ingredients used in homemade deodorants are generally gentle on the skin. They are less likely to cause irritation or allergies, making them suitable for people with sensitive skin.

Simple ingredients: The ingredients used in homemade deodorants are readily available and easy to find. This simplicity makes it convenient for individuals to prepare their deodorants without any specialized equipment or expertise.

Personalized formulas: With homemade deodorants, individuals can experiment with different ingredients and ratios to create a formula that best suits their body's needs. This personalized approach allows for a more tailored and effective product.