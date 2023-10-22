Is your skin feeling rough and dry? Try oatmeal bath this weekend

To take a relaxing bath there are tons of aromatic bath salts but have you tried 'oatmeal bath', yet?

It's often the fancy clay masks, serums packed with exotic ingredients and high-end creams that seem to get all the attention. However, sometimes, the most effective and affordable solutions lie in our kitchen cabinet.

Oats contain natural compounds called saponins, which act as gentle cleansers for our skin. It's loaded with anti-inflammatory qualities that calm and soothe irritated skin. So, it's no wonder that oats have become a staple ingredient in skincare products.

What is an oatmeal bath?

Moisturizes the body (Image via Unsplash/Miroslava Bodnar)

An oatmeal bath is a soothing bath made by adding ground oats to warm water, which helps relieve dry or itchy skin.

To get an oatmeal bath, all you need to do is toss some finely ground oatmeal into warm water and jump in. While you're relaxing in the tub, the oatmeal starts releasing proteins, lipids and antioxidants that work on the skin.

This natural method is great for soothing irritated skin, moisturizing dry patches and promoting overall skin health. Your skin will feel refreshed and rejuvenated after this bath.

Skin benefits of taking an oatmeal bath

Helps with any type of skin condition (Image via Vecteezy)

1) Works great for any skin condition

If you're dealing with itchy or inflamed skin conditions like eczema or dermatitis, this simple bath is the way to go.

Oatmeal's anti-inflammatory properties to calm the skin cells and reduce redness and irritation. It will make your skin feel much better after soaking in this relaxing bath.

2) Hydrates dry skin

Oats act as a humectant, helping the skin retain moisture. If you have dry skin, this bath can hydrate your skin and make it all soft and smooth.

3) Relieves sunburn

Spending too much time in the sun can lead to painful sunburn. An oatmeal bath can ease sunburn symptoms by reducing inflammation and soothing the affected skin.

4) Helps with acne

Oatmeal's cleansing and exfoliating properties can unclog pores and remove excess oil, making it an excellent addition to your acne-fighting routine.

How to add oatmeal to your daily bath routine

Scrub the grounded oats to remove any dry skin (Image via Vecteezy)

1) Grind the oats

Use a food processor or blender to finely grind one cup of plain, unflavored oats into a powder-like consistency.

2) Run a warm bath

Fill your bathtub with warm water. Make sure the temperature is comfortable for you.

3) Add the oatmeal

Sprinkle the ground oats into the tub as the water is running. Stir the water gently to distribute the oatmeal.

4) Soak and relax

Immerse yourself in the oatmeal-infused water, and enjoy a soothing soak for 15-20 minutes. You can gently rub the oatmeal mixture on your skin for added exfoliation.

5) Rinse off

After your soak, rinse your body with clean water to remove any residue. Pat your skin dry with a towel, and moisturize afterward to lock in the benefits of the oatmeal bath.

Incorporating an oatmeal bath in your self-care routine can provide a simple and soothing spa experience right at home.

From soothing irritated skin to hydrating dry patches and relieving sunburn, the benefits of this simple kitchen-ingredient bath are numerous. By following a few easy steps, you can create a soothing oasis in your bathtub and give your skin the nourishment it deserves.