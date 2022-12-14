6 Surprising Health Benefits of Oatmeal 

Oatmeal is one of the most nutritious and delicious foods you can eat. It's also very versatile and easy to make. The benefits of oatmeal are undeniable. Oats keep you fuller, lower cholesterol and provide more energy. Oatmeal is versatile and delicious food that's easy to make.

Six Potential Health Benefits of Oatmeal

Here are six incredible benefits of oatmeal:

1) It may help keep you full longer

One of most nutritious benefits of oatmeal is that it's high in fiber and low in calories. Fiber slows down digestion, which helps keep blood sugar levels steady and prevent energy slumps. Oatmeal is also good if you are trying to lose weight.

Oatmeal is a good source of fiber: five grams per cup! That’s double the amount found in brown rice or whole wheat breads. A bowl of oatmeal makes a great breakfast choice if you’re trying to lose weight or maintain your current weight.

In addition to being high in fiber, oats also contain a variety of vitamins and nutrients like magnesium, selenium and zinc (which are all essential for maintaining overall health).

2) Oatmeal may help lower your cholesterol

Oatmeal contains soluble fiber, which may help lower cholesterol.

The American Heart Association suggests eating foods rich in soluble fiber on a daily basis because they can help you maintain healthy body weight, manage your blood sugar levels, control your triglycerides (a type of fat found in the blood) and prevent high cholesterol or cardiovascular disease.

Soluble fiber has also been shown to reduce your risk of developing heart disease by lowering your blood pressure and improving insulin sensitivity — two markers associated with cardiovascular health.

3) Oatmeal can help boost your energy

Oatmeal is not only a great source of energy but also helps you feel full for longer. It contains a high amount of fiber and protein which can help you feel more satisfied after your meal.

Oats are also a good source of iron and magnesium, which are essential for metabolism and energy production in the body. If you’re looking for some extra energy in your day then an oatmeal breakfast might be just what you need!

4) It's a good source of soluble fiber

Soluble fiber is also known as viscous fiber and it can be dissolved in water. This type of fiber attracts water and becomes gelatinous in the stomach, helping to soften stools. It’s a good source of soluble fiber and can be found in oatmeal, beans, legumes, peas and some fruits.

It’s important to consume both soluble and insoluble types of dietary fiber because each has different health benefits. Soluble fiber can lower cholesterol levels by binding with bile acids which carry toxins out of your body through digestion. One of the best benefits of oatmeal is that it helps you feel full longer so you eat less overall during your day-to-day life!

5) It's a great source of vitamins and nutrients

Oats are a good source of B-vitamins, magnesium, and iron. They also contain a type of fiber called beta-glucan which helps lower cholesterol. A study by the Harvard School of Public Health found that people who consumed at least three servings per week had up to a 20% lower risk of heart disease than those who ate less than one serving per month or never ate oatmeal at all.

To maximize the benefits of oatmeal it is best to start your day with a bowl of warm oats.

6) Excellent sources of soluble fiber

Steel-cut oats are also known as pinhead oats, and they are cut into smaller pieces than rolled or old-fashioned oats. Because the bran layer is left intact, steel-cut oats have a lower glycemic index than other types of oatmeal. They're chewy and take longer to digest, which helps you feel full.

In one study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found that participants who ate steel-cut oats for breakfast instead of white bread had lower concentrations of ghrelin (a hormone that stimulates hunger) and higher concentrations of PYY (a hormone that suppresses appetite).

Other great benefits of oatmeal? It's loaded with fiber: 3 grams per cup! That makes it an excellent food for weight loss and maintenance because fiber helps keep you feeling full so you don't overeat later in the day.

Conclusion

So, there you have it: the six amazing benefits of oatmeal. It seems like a pretty good deal for such a simple food! Now that you know how beneficial this breakfast item can be, perhaps you’ll consider switching over from your usual cereal or yogurt to give it a shot. And if not? Well, at least now you know just how much better for you oatmeal is than other breakfast choices out there.

