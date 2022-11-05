How to Lower Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a type of lipid molecule present inside our body and is essential for various functions. It helps maintain the structure of the cells and acts as a raw material for several fat-soluble hormones in our bodies. Although cholesterol is beneficial to the body, some of its derivatives are known to be inflammatory and hazardous to human health.

LDL and VLDL cholesterol are also known as "bad cholesterol." Chronic inflammation in the liver can trigger the synthesis of bad cholesterol. High levels of these molecules are related to high blood pressure, heart disease, and atherosclerosis.

What are the warning signs of high cholesterol?

A sedentary lifestyle and an improper diet can influence the lipid profile of the body. The most important sign of high levels of bad cholesterol is inflammation in the body. There are several myths regarding bad cholesterol that can make this confusing. Inflammation is mainly caused by the oxidized products of omega-6 fatty acids present in seed oil.

Inflammation can be diagnosed through blood tests. The most widely used tests include lipid profiles, liver function tests, and C-reactive protein tests. A lipid profile can show the amount of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol present in the blood. This test can give a direct overview of the situation.

However, during the early stages of inflammation, LDL and VLDL are usually low, and here is where the other tests come in handy. Liver function tests can show signs of liver inflammation, and a C-reactive protein test can confirm any inflammation in the body.

What are the worst foods for high cholesterol?

Fried foods containing oxidized seed oils are rich in harmful omega-6 fatty acids, which are responsible for high levels of bad cholesterol. These harmful seed oils include sunflower oil, cottonseed oil, palm oil, and rice bran oil.

Seed oils are dangerous to health. (Image via Unsplash/Ashwini Chaudhary Monty)

What are 5 foods that can lower cholesterol?

Here are the best foods to lower the levels of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol. Including these in the regular diet can reap amazing results.

1) Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is not oxidized during cooking, thus making it an amazing substitute for other seed oils. It is aromatic and can be drizzled on salads and pasta or used for frying. Olive oil does not cause inflammation or a rise in bad LDL and VLDL levels. Olive oil is popular in the Mediterranean diet.

2) Green Tea

Green tea is a refreshing beverage and can be consumed at any time of the day. It contains L-theanine and epigallocatechin-3-gallate, which reduces the levels of bad cholesterol due to their anti-inflammatory properties. These chemicals reduce pro-inflammatory cytokine production in the body. Green tea also prevents the oxidation of fatty acids responsible for inflammation.

3) Berries

Berries, including blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries contain anthocyanins, which are anti-inflammatory compounds. These compounds help in reducing the levels of bad cholesterol in the body. Berries can be added to oats, puddings, and fruit salad. They are also high in dietary fiber, which is required to keep our gut healthy. Recent studies have suggested that berries can help lower the risk of heart disease and some cancers.

4) Turmeric

Turmeric contains a powerful plant compound known as curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric is known to reduce inflammation related to arthritis and type 2 diabetes. It is also beneficial in reducing the levels of bad cholesterol.

5) Broccoli

Broccoli might help in reducing the levels of bad cholesterol in the body. It contains several beneficial plant compounds that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It is a low-carb vegetable and can help in the reduction of body fat as well. It is also rich in vitamin C which has anti-aging properties.

Conclusion

It can take a few months to reduce the levels of bad LDL and VLDL cholesterol depending on the severity of inflammation in the body. Proper blood tests can reveal the condition. It is recommended to consult a medical professional regularly if the levels of bad cholesterol molecules are high.

A diet excluding seed oils like sunflower oil, soybean oil, rice bran oil, and palm oil can help reduce levels of bad cholesterol. The green Mediterranean diet and the classical Mediterranean diet claim to help lower cholesterol levels by including olive oil. Paleo and Keto diets can also help lower bad cholesterol by including animal fats only. A healthy lifestyle is key to a healthy lipid profile.

