6 Beauty secrets followed by runners

For athletes, particularly runners, following some beauty secrets is not just about aesthetics—it’s about skin health. Constant exposure to the elements and rigorous physical activities can take a toll on the skin.

Beauty secrets that are specifically designed for runners can help minimize environmental damage, increase natural vitality, and prevent skin concerns. A runner requires good skin because it protects the body's first line of defense against infections and environmental stressors, improving performance and overall well-being.

These practices are integral to a runner's routine, ensuring their skin remains healthy and resilient amidst the challenges of their sport.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

6 Essential beauty secrets followed by runners

With constant sun exposure, dirt, and pollutants, runners' skin gets affected and looks weary after a tiring practice session. Here are six beauty secrets along with suitable products that can be embraced by runners to keep their skin healthy and glowing.

Prioritize sun protection

Regular exfoliation

Immediate sweat removal

Balanced cleansing post-run

Daily moisturization

Hydration with aloe

1) Prioritize sun protection

Prioritize sun protection for runners: EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 (Image via Amazon)

Runners understand the value of sunscreen for maintaining healthy skin over time. UVA and UVB radiation are blocked by a broad-spectrum, water-resistant SPF 50 sunscreen, delaying the onset of premature aging and skin cancer.

Products with stronger ingredients, such as zinc oxide and artemia salina, can help skin resist UV rays and heat stress. EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 is one such product available for $31 on the brand website.

As described by the brand website, it is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, offers UVA/UVB sun protection, and does not rinse off in water or drip into the eyes due to perspiration.

2) Regular exfoliation

Regular exfoliation for runners: Prep U Exfoliating Charcoal Face & Body Scrub with Bentonite Clay (image via Amazon)

Keeping skin clear of dead cells through regular exfoliation ensures pores are not clogged and skin breathes easily. Runners prefer gentle scrubs like organic sugar or salt-based ones that not only clear dead skin but also prevent callouses, making them an integral part of their beauty secrets.

Priced at $24.50 on the brand website, Prep U Exfoliating Charcoal Face & Body Scrub with Bentonite Clay, can help you reveal smooth and clear skin. As the Prep U website suggests, this full-body scrub can be a part of daily life to remove dirt, oil, and toxins to prevent future breakouts.

3) Immediate sweat removal with body wipes

Enjoy immediate sweat removal with Yuni body wipes for runners (Image via Amazon)

Sweat can lead to breakouts if not promptly addressed. Runners use body wipes immediately after workouts to remove sweat and bacteria from the skin. This quick cleanse helps prevent acne and keeps the skin clear, making it a quick yet essential beauty secret.

Priced at $18.00 on the company website, Yuni body wipes are good for every skin type as claimed by the brand. With no paraben or sulfate, these 100% naturally infused wipes can immediately deodorize the skin as the brand website states.

4) Balanced cleansing Post-run

Beauty secrets for runners: Huron Cleanse and Recharge body wash for runners (Image via Amazon)

Using a pH-balanced body wash post-run helps remove dirt and sweat without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Skin conditioning body washes are popular among runners for their gentle, skin-friendly formulations.

Available at $13.60 on the brand website, Huron Cleanse and Recharge body wash is free from sulfate as well as paraben. As the brand claims, this product has coconut oil, vitamin E, and vitamin B5 to soothe your skin without ripping off the natural oil.

5) Daily moisturization

Beauty secrets for runners: Daily moisturization with Zealios body lotion for runners (Image via Amazon)

Nourishment is key in a runner’s skincare regime. Lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizers such as hydrating gel, which contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, help maintain skin's moisture balance without causing breakouts, crucial for those constantly on the move.

As stated by the brand website, this $40 long-lasting body lotion from Zealios, can restore, soothe, and condition skin with sunflower oil without being greasy. With its light refreshing papaya and lychee scent, this body lotion keeps you going throughout the day.

6) Hydration with Aloe

Beauty secrets for runners: Hydration drinks with Aloe Vera Drink Mix from Yes You Can! for runners (Image via Amazon)

Adding aloe vera in smoothies or as part of hydration drinks such as Detoxwater not only helps with internal hydration but also benefits the skin by providing essential nutrients that boost recovery and detoxification—a well-loved beauty secret among runners.

Available on the brand website at $23.99, this Aloe Vera Drink Mix claims to have antioxidants in it. With no added sugar or caffeine, this product from Yes You Can! is the ideal way to stay hydrated throughout the day in a tasty and healthful way. As a natural diuretic, the Aloe Drink Mix aids in the body's inherent purification process.

Whether it is about choosing a sunscreen that prevents skin from getting tanned or a moisturizer that keeps skin nourished, focus on the products that are free from fragrances or harmful chemicals.

Implementing these beauty secrets enables runners to maintain skin that is not only healthy but also vibrant and resilient. With regular application of sun protection, proper cleansing, and strategic hydration, runners can enhance their skin’s natural defenses, ensuring they remain protected during every run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback