What is Sandi Morris’ beauty routine?

Sandi Morris, the accomplished pole vaulter representing Team USA, is renowned for her athletic achievements. She is a strong competitor with a resume that includes six USA Championships, three World Championship titles, and an Olympic silver medal.

Beyond her physical abilities, though, her skincare regimen fascinates people. Her skincare routine is in the limelight as she prepares for the Olympics. Sandi Morris keeps herself immaculate both on and off the pitch by adhering to a strict regimen.

Her skincare regimen is about feeling confident, not simply about looking nice. Sandi is aware of the need for good skincare, particularly while competing and being subjected to the rigorous scrutiny of HD cameras. She uses a variety of creams to keep her skin healthy and shield it from the sun.

Sandi's skincare regimen is extensive, ranging from retinol treatments to creams with included sunscreen. Every product has a specific function, working to ensure that her skin is luminous even after training and competition. Her skincare regimen is an essential component of her preparation, enabling her to enter the field with poise and confidence.

Beauty routine of Sandi Morris

Sandi Morris' skincare routine is as meticulous as her training regimen. We learn from an interview with IPSY that she begins by applying IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better™ CC+™ Cream with SPF 50+ for natural coverage and built-in sun protection. To maintain a flawless appearance during training, Morris dabs her face with a clean towel to remove sweat without compromising on sun protection.

Her dedication to sun protection doesn't end there. Before outdoor practice sessions, Morris mists her entire body with an SPF 100 spray, providing comprehensive protection against harmful UV rays. Additionally, she incorporates retinol into her nighttime routine to counteract the sun damage she incurs during training.

Makeup and hair

In terms of makeup, Morris adds a touch of sparkle with her favorite eye glitter by Urban Decay, to complement her competition vibe. While she keeps her hair fairly simple by air-drying to her natural wavy tresses, she always sports her signature ponytail and headband during competition days.

Sandi Morris first uses a texturizing spray. Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray is a product she uses tying a ponytail, for a look that can survive leaping over fifteen feet into the air.

She expresses to Women's Health,

“My hair is very soft, and this makes it stay much better,”

Her go-to headband not only adds style but also serves a functional purpose, keeping her baby hairs out of her eyes and allowing her to focus on her vaulting. Additionally, Morris likes to use fun temporary hair color spray on the ends of her ponytail, matching the color to her headband for a trademark look.

As a female athlete, Morris embraces expressing her beauty through her sport, viewing it as a form of empowerment and self-expression. She recognizes the importance of taking control of her appearance and using it as a means of presenting her power and confidence on the field of play.

Sandi Morris's commitment to preserving her mental and emotional health in addition to her physical looks is demonstrated by her skincare regimen. Morris makes skincare the first part of her pre-competition routine to make sure she enters the field radiant and confident, ready to take on any challenge.

Her skincare routine is a tribute to her dedication to self-care and excellence as she gets ready to represent her nation in the international arena, encouraging people to confidently embrace their beauty and strength.