Angel Reese is a notable figure at Louisiana State University for her basketball prowess and her distinctive beauty routine. Known for keeping her appearance pristine even in the heat of a game, Reese has captivated many with her style. Her collaboration with Mielle highlights her commitment to maintaining her look with products suited to her needs.

Recently, she shared her beauty routine with People in an interview and mentioned how makeup and skincare are so important to her.

Spotlight on Angel Reese’s favorite beauty products

What are Angel Reese’s favorite beauty products? (Image via Instagram/@angelreese10)

From Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Spray to Dior's lip Glow Oil, here's a list of Angel Reese’s favorite beauty products. Having her grandmother as her influencer when it comes to makeup, Reese prefers looking good on the court, sourced from her interview with People. Discover the beauty staples that keep Angel Reese looking flawless, on and off the court.

As she mentions in an interview with People,

“I'll do my basketball, my school, my photo shoots and everything, but I always make time for beauty. It’s something that is super important to me and something that I really love,” Reese says.

Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Spray

Angel Reese never goes anywhere without Mielle Mongongo Oil Thermal & Heat Spray. This essential oil spray is perfect for those who frequently style their hair with heat. It keeps hair moisturized and lustrous while protecting it from heat damage. The spray protects each strand and enhances hair texture.

Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Super Hold Edge Gel

Angel Reese relies on Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Super Hold Edge Gel to keep her edges in check. This product is crucial for maintaining sleek hair during intense basketball games. It provides a strong hold without flaking or residue, perfect for Reese's active lifestyle.

The gel also imparts a pleasant scent, adding a refreshing touch to its functional benefits. Angel Reese appreciates its durability and the confidence it gives her during high-energy performances.

Reese further mentioned,

“I use this thermal oil spray because I flat iron my hair pretty often, so of course I want to protect my hair when I apply heat. And this gel is for my edges. During games I sweat a lot, and it has a pretty good hold on them. And it smells good, too.”

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

This gentle cleanser became a staple for Angel during travel-heavy periods. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser helped her deal with acne that was caused by makeup and stress from traveling. Since it's made for sensitive skin, it moisturizes and soothes.

Angel Reese's skin stays clear and healthy even though she has a busy schedule because this cleaner is great for daily use.

As Reese talks about choosing La Roche-Posay’s cleanser,

“When I went on the road from the national championship game, I started to break out,” Reese shares. “I don't know if it was because of traveling or because of how much makeup I was wearing, but the La Roche-Posay face wash helped me get my face back in order. It’s been amazing.”

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

These eye drops are a must-have for Angel Reese. Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops quickly reduce redness to help reveal Reese's natural eye color more vividly. The drops are effective, providing relief from irritation caused by makeup application or environmental factors.

Reese values how these drops refresh her eyes, giving her a bright and attentive appearance. She says,

“Every time I get my makeup done, for some reason my eyes always seem to get red. I don't know if it's because of the light or because somebody is touching around [them]. These eye drops really help clear my eyes up — literally bright as day in a minute.

What are Angel Reese’s favorite beauty products? (Image via Instagram/@angelreese10)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Glass Slipper

Angel Reese opts for Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb for her photo shoots and social events. The non-sticky formula shines on Angel's lips, providing an exquisite finish that complements any look. Known for its comforting shea butter that enriches the lips, this product is a favorite for adding just the right amount of sparkle without being overwhelming.

Reese mentions in the same interview,

“Sometimes before my game, I'll use my little beauty supply store lip gloss in the locker room because I know once I go on the court it's going to come off,” Reese says.

MYK Silk Night Sleeping Cap

Angel Reese emphasizes the importance of a silk sleeping cap in her nightly routine. This cap helps to prevent hair breakage and maintain hairstyles longer. It is an essential part of Angel's beauty regimen, ensuring her hair stays smooth and tangle-free throughout the night.

About using the sleeping cap, Reese says,

"I always sleep with this on. Every night. Anywhere I travel, I have to have it,” Reese says of the protective bonnet.

What are Angel Reese’s favorite beauty products? (Image via Instagram/@angelreese10)

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil in 000 Universal Clear

Angel Reese discovered Dior's Lip Glow Oil through social media, and it has become a staple in her makeup bag. The oil provides a subtle plump and high-shine finish that rejuvenates the lips.

Angel especially loves it for its nourishing properties and the glamorous shine it adds,

“TikTok put me on this. I love that it gives my lips a nice plump [look],” she says.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer that Reese bought has completely changed the way she takes care of her hair. With the dryer's fast-drying technology, Angel can quickly get salon-quality hairstyles. Its clever design keeps heat damage to a minimum, which is important for keeping her hair healthy and bright.

About the hair dryer, Angel mentions,

“I didn't know anything about it until I saw a TikTok. It had gone viral so I was like, ‘Okay, let me just try it.’

Angel Reese's choice of beauty products shows how much she cares about how she looks, even though she has a lot going on in her school and athletic life. Every product she picks serves a specific purpose, bringing out her natural beauty and making her life easier as a student and player. These must-haves help Reese feel good about herself and ready for anything her day brings, from picture shoots to basketball games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback