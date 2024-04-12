What is Serge Ibaka’s skincare routine?

Serge Ibaka is a strong player in the NBA, famous for his defense techniques. Besides being great on the court, Ibaka shows off his cooking skills as a great host on How Hungry Are You? However, recent attention has been drawn to his skincare regimen as he shares the ways through his Instagram account.

Similar to how he plays hoops, Ibaka has an unusual skin care regimen. He is not hesitant to discuss his unconventional approaches, including making face masks out of toilet paper and utilizing avocados as therapy. While opinions regarding these techniques may differ, the outcomes are evident.

Serge Ibaka’s skincare routine

Even though Serge Ibaka follows an unusual skincare regimen that some might find strange, it shows how much his dedication to taking care of himself. Ibaka shows that skin care is about well-being as much as looks with every step he takes.

Step 1: Cleanse

For Ibaka, skincare begins with a thorough cleanse. He emphasizes the importance of removing dirt and impurities to maintain healthy skin. Ibaka opts for gentle cleansers that effectively cleanse without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Serge Ibaka believes that starting with a clean canvas sets the foundation for the rest of his skincare routine.

Step 2: Exfoliate

An important part of Ibaka's skin care practice is exfoliation. He gets rid of dead skin cells with scrubs or chemical exfoliants, which show smoother, brighter skin below. Ibaka is dedicated to exfoliating, which keeps his skin looking bright and young.

Step 3: Hydrate

Ibaka stresses the importance of hydration in her beauty routine. He is aware of the importance of continuously hydrating his skin to prevent dryness and preserve its flexibility. To maintain his skin's suppleness and hydration throughout the day, Ibaka makes use of moisturizing serums and moisturizers that are packed with nourishing components.

Step 4: Treat

Ibaka doesn't shy away from targeted treatments. Ibaka knows the importance of using treatments, whether it's a serum for fine lines or dark spots or a spot treatment for pimples. In one of the Instagram posts, he can be seen using different products such as deep cleanser, almond milk, eye cream, and moisturizer.

He used spoons to massage his face, and then with the help of cotton pads, he applied almond milk to his face. After applying eye cream under his eyes, he concluded with the moisturizer.

Step 5: Protect

Last but not least, Ibaka prioritizes sun protection. He knows that prolonged sun exposure can lead to premature aging and skin damage. Ibaka diligently applies sunscreen with a high SPF to shield his skin from harmful UV rays, regardless of the weather.

Serge Ibaka's skincare reflects his holistic approach to health. While his basketball skills amaze fans, Ibaka's self-care encourages many. Through his skincare experience, Ibaka inspires people to put their health first and make self-care a daily ritual.