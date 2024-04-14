What is footballer John Stones' daily grooming routine?

John Stones is a famous football player who has had a great career. His time with Manchester City, where he won five Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, two FA Cups, and the prestigious UEFA Champions League, was the peak of his career. He is also known for helping the team win a historic treble in 2022–23.

Before his success at City, Stones developed his foundational skills at Everton, and his transition to Manchester in 2016 marked the beginning of an illustrious chapter in his career. Under the direction of Pep Guardiola, Stones has grown. He is now famous for his strong defending skills and the fact that he can play both center-back and central midfielder.

Stones stands out off the pitch with his down-to-earth personality and impeccable cleaning habits. With Oral-B as his favorite toothbrush brand, he shows how much he cares about personal hygiene. This, along with his football skills, makes his daily grooming routine something that fans and peers alike look up to and try to emulate.

Understanding John Stones' daily grooming routine

As said to The Face during an interview, John Stones maintains a simple yet effective grooming routine. It includes regular dental care, quick hairstyling, and skin hydration. These practices help him look his best, both on and off the field.

Dental care

John Stones uses his favorite Oral-B iO electric toothbrush to stress how important it is to take care of your teeth. This advanced toothbrush helps give him a professional clean grin every day.

As he said in his interview with The Face,

"My favourite toothpaste brand is…Oral B! My electric toothbrush is Oral B too."

In an interview with The Standard, Stones spoke about coming to the realization of the importance of dental care in a grooming regimen. He said,

"I have to watch what I eat and drink anyway as an athlete but I’ve realised that being aware of what you consume can really affect your dental and overall health too. I never really realised either that having unhealthy teeth and gums can impact the rest of your body."

Aftershave choices

Reflecting on his first grooming product, John Stones fondly recalls Lynx Africa. People have liked this classic aftershave for a long time because it has a unique scent that mixes warm African spices and scents. Now his choice includes, Dior Sauvage, Tom Ford Ombre Leather, and Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male.

Stones said,

The first aftershave I owned was… Lynx – does that count? I remember going into Boots aged 11 and asking my mum to buy me Lynx Africa. I can still smell it now – it was absolutely iconic. But now I’m using… I mix it up, depending on my mood. Usually it’s between Dior Sauvage, Tom Ford Ombre Leather and Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male.

Hair Styling products

For his hair, John Stones keeps it simple, spending just a few minutes each day. He often uses matte or clay styling products to achieve a clean, manageable look without much fuss. These products help keep his hair neatly styled with minimal effort, supporting a quick, efficient morning routine. The products he prefers using includes brands such as Crazy Bull and Got2Be.

As he states,

I don’t overcomplicate things and just use a bit of matte or clay. Crazy Bull and Got2Be are in my wash bag at the moment.

Stones' skincare needs

John Stones likes to take care of his face with the Dior Sauvage moisturizer for important events. This moisturizer is known for having a rich feel and scent that goes well with Dior Sauvage colognes.

He likes L'Oréal Men Expert better for daily use because it's cheaper. It supposedly moisturizes and protects, both of which are important for an athlete's face.

Further in the interview, he adds,

My favourite moisturiser is…I’ll use Dior Sauvage moisturiser if I’m off out somewhere special. Or my everyday go to at the moment is L’Oreal Men Expert.

As a part of his bathtime routine, Stones enjoys ice baths after games for recovery. He prefers hot baths for daily life. He prefers to make use of The White Company Spa Restore Muscle Soak as it smells great, and Epsom salts.

During the interview he also states,

"My bathtime essentials are…Do ice baths count? We have lots of those after games to help with recovery. In my personal time I don’t mind a hot bath, I must say. The White Company Spa Restore Muscle Soak is a game-changer and smells unreal, or just good old Epsom salts."

John Stones' grooming routine is both practical and efficient, reflecting his professional lifestyle and personal preferences. His use of premium products for special occasions, coupled with daily essentials, ensures he is always camera-ready, while also taking care of his skin and dental health.

This routine not only serves the functional purpose of maintaining his appearance but also helps in his overall well-being, essential for his performance on the field.