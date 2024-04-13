7 Best lip balms for athletes to try in 2024

Lip balms for athletes are essential for maintaining hydration and protection during outdoor activities. These balms are formulated with SPF protection and natural ingredients, and are ideal for athletes, frequently exposed to sun, wind, and water.

For athletes, choosing a lip balm for long training sessions and competitions is important. The lip balms for athletes mentioned below are hypoallergenic, free from harmful chemicals, and capable of keeping up with intense physical activity, making them ideal picks.

Here's a sneak peek into seven top lip balms that every athlete should try in 2024 for moisturized lips.

Disclaimer: The list reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know what else we could have added.

Most effective lip balms for athletes to try in 2024

Selecting the right lip balm for athletes can provide comfort along with effective protection. The options range from those with a refreshing mint flavor to those infused with citrus elements, catering to varied preferences.

Each product on this list offers unique benefits thanks to different ingredients like soothing essential oils, healing butter, and essential SPF, ensuring lips remain soft and hydrated no matter the weather conditions for athletes.

1) Grapefruit lip balm from American Provenance

Grapefruit Lip Balm from American Provenance (Image via Amazon)

One can choose this grapefruit-flavored American Provenance lip balm to protect and moisturize their lips throughout the year. This 0.15 oz balm, available for $5.00 on Amazon, hydrates and soothes lips by combining the goodness of mango and shea butter with vitamin E, almond oil, and beeswax.

Crafted from pure grapefruit essential oil and made without preservatives, it is an all-natural remedy for supple lips for longer hours when athletes are out on track.

2) Cool Mint all-natural lip balm from Green Goo

Cool Mint All-Natural Lip Balm from Green Goo (Image via Amazon)

For moisturizing dry lips, the Green Goo cool mint lip balm is an all-natural and organic option. This balm, which costs $10.06 on Amazon, is made with calendula, coconut oil, vitamin E, and olive oil. It offers long-lasting moisturization that works without harsh chemicals to soothe chapped lips for athletes who are consistently engaged in physical activity of some sort.

3) Lip balm SPF 15 Lemon Twist from EOS - Pack of 4

Lip Balm SPF 15 Lemon Twist from EOS - Pack of 4 (Image via Amazon)

The EOS Lemon Twist Lip Balm with SPF 15 is ideal for any athlete due ti its sun protection properties. Also, this balm resists water and sweat for 80 minutes. Each pack contains four 0.25 oz lemony balms.

The hypoallergenic, paraben-free balm contains vitamin E, jojoba oil, and soothing shea butter for long-lasting moisture. One can grab this lip balm for $7.13 at Walmart.

4) Em & El Organics ultimate healing lip balm

Em & El Organics ultimate healing lip balms (Image via Amazon)

This lip balm from Em & El Organics has organic coconut oil, rosehip seed oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter to heal and protect dry lips. This organic balm can quickly heal cracked lips and prevent them from drying out.

It costs $10.00 on the brand's website and reportedly enables collagen growth to boost cell healing. So, for athletes in need of lasting hydration for lips throughout their sessions, Em & El Organics lip balm can be a great option.

5) Mixed berry lip balm from Carmex Comfort Care

Mixed berry lip balm from Carmex Comfort Care (Image via Amazon)

Carmex Comfort Care presents a nourishing mixed berry lip balm featuring antioxidant-rich fruit seed oil and colloidal oatmeal. This 100% natural lip balm for athletes offers enduring moisture, while gently smoothing, soothing, and rejuvenating lips' natural allure.

It's conveniently available on Amazon for $9.95, catering to all skin types with its petrolatum and paraben-free formula.

6) Moroccan Magic argan & essential oil lip balm in Coconut Almond

Moroccan Magic argan & essential oil lip balms Almond (Image via Amazon)

Available for $11.99 on Amazon, this coconut almond lip balm for athletes, made from almond oil, argan oil, coconut oil, and beeswax, is suitable for all ages. It's 100% USDA Organic certified, and it forms a thin, protective layer that keeps lips soft without making them feel sticky.

With its extreme moisturization and hydrating formula, Moroccan Magic argan & essential oil lip balm is a smart choice for runners.

7) All Good SPF 15 Lip Balm

All Good SPF 15 Lip Balms (Image via Amazon)

All Good SPF 15 Lip Balms' 3-Pack comes in three different flavors - Original, Coconut, and Spearmint. Each balm is made with a creamy herbal infusion in a base of extra virgin olive oil and beeswax, offering soothing sun protection for all skin types.

Priced at $6.99 on Amazon, this lip balm for athletes includes calendula, ensuring day-long nourishment to maintain supple lips.

To conclude, lip balms for athletes are the right mix of nourishment and resilience to keep lips moist and protected during intense exercise. These lip balms moisturize, protect, and resist water and sweat. Whether training or competing, these top picks will keep lips in good shape all year.