9 Best drugstore lip balms to avail in 2024

Lip balms are legendary among skincare must-haves due to their exceptional capacity to calm irritated lips and keep them nourished all day long. Many people swear by drugstore lip balms like eos Natural Shea Lip Balm and Jack Black Lip Balm because of the organic moisture and sun protection they provide in their efficient compositions.

Lips stay nourished and protected from environmental aggressors with these beloved, easily accessible, and inexpensive cosmetics. They are now staples in beauty kits and vacation bags.

Adding deep hydration and nourishment while enhancing the natural look of your lips is the beauty of these lip care basics. Applying a balm with beeswax in it before heading out into the cold will help protect lips from getting chapped and restore their youthful appearance.

Here is a well-selected range of lip balms from team Sportskeeda that anyone would be interested in trying.

Disclaimer: The list is curated according to the writer, please let us know what else we could have added.

Explore these drugstore lip balms to keep the lips hydrated

1) eos Natural Shea Lip Balm

eos Natural Shea Lip Balms (Image via Walmart)

Natural shea butter, coconut oil, and jojoba oil are just a few of the organic, rich ingredients that give eos Natural Shea Lip Balm its exceptional moisturizing and protective properties. The ingredients work together to prevent water loss, calm red, inflamed skin, and shield cells from free radical damage.

The balm's honey apple flavor offers a refreshing taste reminiscent of fresh orchard apples, making it a delightful sensory experience. Its spherical shape ensures comprehensive coverage for lasting hydration. The price of this lip balm is $7.59 at Walmart.

Pros:

Natural finish

Hypoallergenic

Con:

Unique shapes may be less convenient

2) Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balms (Image via Walmart)

Burt's Bees all-natural lip balm contains peppermint oil, beeswax, and vitamin E. Along with nourishing and moisturizing the lips, the product gives a pleasant tingling feeling when applied.

This balm helps restore and maintain healthy lips by providing long-lasting hydration. Natural ingredients, and no parabens and phthalates, make it a perfect option for eco-conscious buyers. With $8.93, this is a handy companion for daily use at Walmart.

Pros:

Tint-free

Long-lasting hydration

Con:

Small size

3) Jack Black Lip Balm

Jack Black Lip Balms (Image via Jack Black)

Those who spend a lot of time outside can benefit from Jack Black Lip Balm, a lip care treatment that defends and nourishes. For its antioxidant, green tea, and vitamin E content, this balm is made to protect the lips from windburn and other severe weather conditions so that they stay smooth and supple.

Its sleek tube is available for $10 on the brand website, making it a perfect companion for adventures under the sun.

Pros:

Relieves chapping

Matte finish

Con:

Slightly expensive

4) Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips

Vaseline Lip Therapy Rosy Lips (Image via Amazon)

Applying this Vaseline lip balm will instantly soften dry, cracked lips and give them a subtle flush of rosiness for a healthy-looking shine. This blends the soothing properties of Vaseline jelly with a delicate rose aroma and is sold on Amazon for $10.

Keep your lips hydrated and looking soft wherever you go with this convenient travel-size hydrator. A non-colored alternative for lip care exists, and some people may prefer it despite all the advantages.

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Glossy finish

Con:

Tint might not suit all

5) Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Balm

Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Balms (Image via Walmart)

The organic lip balm set from Beauty by Earth is a thoughtful mix of balms made with all-natural ingredients. For $11.99, one can get this at Walmart. It is the perfect present for friends and family who appreciate organic cosmetics with cruelty-free ingredients.

Pros:

Glossy finish

Vegan-friendly

Con:

Unpleasant scent to some

6) Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm

Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balms (Image via Walmart)

This Honey Beauty vegan balm offers hydration and a subtle tint. Its avocado oil and acai ingredients make it hydrating and not too shiny. It's perfect for those who want to keep their lips hydrated throughout the day, this balm offers all-day comfort with no harmful chemicals. The price of this tinted lip balm is $18.22 and is available at Walmart.

Pros:

Vegan lip balm

Hydrating

Con:

The scent may be off-putting for some

7) Smith's Rosebud Salve Tin

Smith's Rosebud Salve Tin (Image via Walmart)

The gel-like texture of Smith's Rosebud Salve Tin makes it a versatile and easy-to-apply lip balm that glides over the lips with ease. Lips that are dry or flaky can be soothed with their buttery substance, which also makes them look more even and vibrant. It gives a soft, glossy sheen that complements natural lip tints thanks to its little trace of color. This balm is ideal for individuals and is available for $13.50 at Walmart.

Pros:

Easy to apply

Gel consistency

Con:

Heat sensitive

8) Moisturizing Lip Balm by Mario Badescu

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balms (Image via Mario Badescu)

The moisturizing lip balm by Mario Badescu is a very good lip product that is made with vitamins, cocoa seed butter, coconut oil, and almond oil. This creamy balm will keep the lips moist and smooth no matter what the weather is like. It absorbs quickly, doesn't leave behind oil, and isn't sticky.

It gives immediate comfort and smoothness without leaving behind a shiny film. Ideal for those seeking deep hydration, this lip balm is available on the Mario Badescu website at a price range of $8.00.

Pros:

Ultra-nourishing

Non-sticky

Con:

No shine

9) Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balms (Image via Palmers)

This Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm is available for just $2.95 on Palmer's website. Lips will be protected from drying out and cracking for up to 48 hours with the help of this balm's nourishing cocoa seed butter and vitamin E.

Pros:

Prevents moisture loss

Buttery flavor

Con:

Pricey for quantity

Finding the perfect lip balm may seem daunting, given the hundreds of choices available. However, the search becomes simpler with standout options like Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Lip Balm and Smith's Rosebud Salve Tin, which combine the best of nature and science.

Whether you need organic ingredients or SPF defense, the ideal lip balm is within easy reach, promising to elevate your daily lip care routine.