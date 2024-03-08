6 Best Rare Beauty lip products of all time 

Rare Beauty lip products are known for their unique and hydrating formulations. The company was founded by talented singer and actress Selena Gomez. It has taken the beauty industry by storm since September 2020. Rare Beauty has become a symbol of self-expression and helps embrace one's uniqueness.

Selena Gomez envisioned a brand that made high-quality cosmetics. She also visualized that Rare Beauty lip products and other products will help embrace every individual's flaws, imperfections, and unique features. The brand's tagline is,

"Rare is about being comfortable with yourself."

This tagline reflects that one should embrace oneself while applying Rare Beauty products, and it helps build confidence while celebrating diversity. If someone is looking for lip products that are inclusive and have high-quality formulations, these eight best Rare Beauty products are a must-try.

6 Must-have Rare Beauty lip products

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is known for empowering beauty and self-expression. The team at SportsKeeda has curated a list of six of the best Rare Beauty lip products. They deliver stunning colors and give remarkable results for long-lasting wear.

Kind Words Matte Lip Liner

Kind Words Matte Lipstick

Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream

With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm

1) Kind Words Matte Lip Liner

Kind Words Matte Lip Liner (Image via Sephora)

This super creamy and waterproof lip liner glides on the lips like a lip balm. One of the Rare Beauty lip products that deliver rich and stay-put color, it helps define and shape the lips.

It is available in ten made-to-match shades, similar to Kind Words Matte Lipstick. It is long-lasting and helps keep the matte lipstick in place. It is lightweight and has a non-drying formula. It also helps the lips stay soft and supple for a long time and comes with a built-in sharpener.

Price: $15 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

2) Kind Words Matte Lipstick

This Rare Beauty lip product has a creamy, soft matte color. It can be applied with just one swipe. It has an innovative, flexible formula that helps add a plush to the lips and is weightless in formulation.

It helps keep the lips soft, nourished, and moisturized all day long and is available in ten beautiful colors that can be paired with Kind Words Matte Lip Liner.

Price: $20 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

3) Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

This lip oil has a unique gel formula that helps transform the comfiest color to the lips. It is non-sticky and gives shine to the lips. It can build up to give the lips a juicy or bold color.

It is infused with jojoba and sunflower oil. These ingredients instantly hydrates and nourishes the soft, smooth lips, helping them feel moisturized all day long.

Price: $20 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

4) Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm

It has a unique formulation that sits on the lips like a lip balm but shines like a lip gloss. It has a super smooth formula with a hint of color and gives a plumping effect to the lips.

It is richly nourishing and is weightless in formula. It helps improve the lip's texture and keeps the lips moisturized all day. It is available in five shades - soft pink, pink, mauve, berry, and coral.

Price: $20 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

5) Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream

This is one of the Rare Beauty lip products with an airy and lightweight formula. It has a whipped cream formulation that glides on easily on the lips. It has a velvety matte finish with a soft blurring effect. The lips look fuller, smoother, and more plump after using this lip cream.

It hydrates and softens the lips. The color stays in place for a long time and doesn't dry out. It has a precise applicator tip that makes it easy to apply. This lip product is available in 15 shades.

Price: $20 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

6) With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm

This is a tinted lip balm with a sheer color and a soft shine. This lip balm glides very smoothly on the lips and is very comfortable and cushiony. It is not greasy and is non-sticky.

It provides intense hydration to the lips and nourishes and nurtures them. It helps the lips look fuller and healthier. It has a beautiful buildable color that blurs the look of fine lines.

Price: $16 on the brand's official website and Sephora.

Rare Beauty lip products are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and inclusivity. From matte lipsticks to glossy lip oils, one can choose any Rare Beauty lip products they want to invest in and add to their makeup bags. These six options are the best to choose from, and one can feel confident after wearing these beautiful Rare Beauty lip products.